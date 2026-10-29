Most people imagine retirement as a time for travelling, relaxing or spending time with family, but 72-year-old great-grandmother DD White has chosen a different path. The grandmother of eight great-grandchildren has turned filming adult content with her husband into a business, describing the venture as her retirement plan.

According to TMZ, White and her husband initially created videos for fun before discovering an audience willing to pay for their content. What began as a private activity eventually developed into an adult entertainment business, complete with her own website and OnlyFans account.

DD White Says OnlyFans Is Her Retirement Plan

White previously worked as a co-founder of a manufacturing company before retiring from the business. Rather than stepping away from work entirely, she began exploring adult content creation alongside her husband.

Speaking to TMZ, White explained that their videos initially started as something they enjoyed doing together. The growing attention encouraged them to turn the hobby into a commercial venture, eventually launching their own adult website and OnlyFans profile.

The 72-year-old now considers adult content creation part of her retirement strategy, although her earnings have not been publicly disclosed. TMZ described the venture as her post-career business, highlighting how she has found an unconventional way to remain professionally active.

Her online presence has also attracted considerable attention, with TMZ reporting that she has nearly 35,000 Instagram followers. The outlet added that White has received four AVN Award nominations, recognising her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

How DD White and Her Husband Started Their Adult Content Business

White's relationship with her husband began decades before their online venture. According to TMZ, the couple met during a Ladies' Night at a disco and have now been married for approximately 40 years.

The pair explored the swinging lifestyle during the early years of their marriage but stopped while raising their blended family. They eventually returned to it after their children and grandchildren became adults.

Their decision to film and share intimate moments initially came without plans to build a business. However, White said growing interest from men who wanted to meet her encouraged the couple to establish their own adult content platform.

Their venture has since expanded beyond third-party websites, allowing White to distribute independently produced material. Adult industry publication XBIZ reported that she launched DDWhiteXX.com on 17 July 2026 as a home for videos produced under DD White Productions.

Great-Grandmother Finds a New Career at 72

White's story challenges the conventional image of retirement, particularly for someone with eight great-grandchildren. Instead of pursuing a traditional part-time job, she has built a business around content she produces with her husband.

However, the financial success of her venture remains unclear because neither her OnlyFans income nor her website revenue has been independently verified. There is also no public evidence that White lacks a pension or began producing adult content because of financial difficulties.

Her experience nevertheless illustrates how subscription platforms have created opportunities for people to develop businesses outside their previous professions. In White's case, the transition came after a career in manufacturing and decades of marriage.

Lamar Odom and Donna Mills Also Join OnlyFans

White is not the only older personality exploring opportunities through OnlyFans. As IBTimes UK previously reported, 85-year-old actress Donna Mills joined the platform to share everyday activities, including exercise and her morning coffee.

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom has also entered the subscription-based platform, announcing his account on 27 October. According to IBTimes UK, the former Los Angeles Lakers star has hinted at sharing previously unseen aspects of his life, although the exact nature of his content remains unclear.

Unlike Mills and Odom, whose reported plans focus on different forms of subscriber access, White has established an adult entertainment business with her husband. Her venture also predates the latest wave of attention, with her dedicated website launching months before TMZ's October report.

For White, retirement has become an opportunity to pursue a completely different career rather than an end to working life. At 72, the great-grandmother continues to develop her adult content business alongside the husband she has shared four decades with.