Paris Jackson is opposing a $109.2 million (approximately €97.5 million and £81.3 million) combined compensation request tied to her late father's estate, accusing longtime executor John Branca of failing to provide full financial accounts. In a Los Angeles court motion reported on 28 October 2026, she alleges 'inadequate financial disclosures,' claims the estate strongly denies.

For context, Jackson has repeatedly questioned payments and accounting practices involving Michael Jackson's estate. Her latest motion seeks a reduction in management-related compensation while disputed financial records are reviewed. The $109.2 million figure covers several recipients, not Branca alone.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and Rolling Stone, the proposed payments total $109,219,648.27 (approximately €97.5 million and £81.3 million). They concern Branca, lawyers working for the estate and former co-executor John McClain, who died on 26 May 2026.

Paris Jackson Challenges Estate Fees Over Alleged Missing Detail

Jackson alleges Branca missed a 15 September deadline to provide complete accounts for 2023 and 2024. Her motion describes the submissions as incomplete, with one reportedly amounting to 'nothing more than a placeholder.' She argues the documents do not adequately support the request for substantial compensation.

Her lawyers characterise the alleged disclosure failures as 'persistent incompetence.' Those words reflect Jackson's position in a contested court proceeding, not a judicial finding against Branca.

She wants the compensation rate lowered from 15 per cent to 10 per cent of the estate's gross entertainment-related income. The proposed reduction would apply to 2023, 2024 and subsequent years until complete and accurate accounts through 2026 are filed.

The distinction between a fee rate and the combined payment request matters. The $109.2 million total reportedly includes money sought for estate lawyers and McClain, rather than a personal payment to Branca. Available reports do not provide an itemised allocation among those recipients.

Jackson is also seeking reimbursement of legal fees and costs. She maintains that pursuing the disclosures will benefit the estate and its beneficiaries, including her brothers Prince and Bigi.

Estate Insists Paris Jackson's Allegations Are 'Completely Without Merit'

The estate has rejected her motion as 'completely without merit.' Its representative says the executors waived executor compensation when the estate was established and have never collected it. Instead, the estate describes their remuneration as a 'separate, court-ordered management fee' for operating Michael Jackson's business interests.

The estate also disputes the suggestion that financial statements are simply missing. It says the 2023 and 2024 accounts have been filed, while the 2025 and 2026 accounts were not yet due when it responded.

Jackson's representatives challenge whether the filings are sufficiently complete. 'Enough of the smoke and mirrors,' her representative said, accusing Branca of repeatedly missing court-ordered deadlines. A submitted account and an adequate account are not necessarily the same thing.

The estate points to its financial performance in defending its management. Branca and McClain previously highlighted the estate's financial recovery.

The executors said the estate once carried roughly $500 million (approximately €447 million and £373 million) in debt. They valued the business at around $2 billion (approximately €1.79 billion and £1.49 billion).

Those figures are the estate's assessment. They do not settle whether its compensation documents meet the standard required for court approval. McClain, who served alongside Branca after Michael Jackson's death, is not a party actively responding to the October motion.

Earlier Court Ruling Forced Lawyers To Return Bonuses

The newest challenge follows Jackson's earlier objection to bonuses paid to outside legal advisers. Judicial referee Mitchell Beckloff disallowed $625,000 (approximately €558,000 and £466,000) in bonuses for legal work performed in 2018. The ruling was signed on 29 April 2026 and reported in May.

Beckloff found the information submitted was insufficient to establish that the bonuses were justified. The payments were ordered returned to the estate. Lawyers for the executors said they disagreed with that decision but would respect it.

That ruling concerned outside lawyers' bonuses. It did not establish that Branca's management fees were unlawful or decide the new allegations about the 2023 and 2024 accounts.

A hearing on Jackson's latest motion is reportedly set for 4 December 2026 before Beckloff. The underlying docket has not been independently verified, and no ruling on the new compensation challenge has been established. The hearing is expected to address the contested accounts and the request to reduce the fee rate.