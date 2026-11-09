MAGA influencer and Trump ally Laura Loomer faces allegations that she received between $3,000 and $5,000 for political social media posts without disclosing the alleged arrangements, while financial records reviewed by The Washington Post reportedly show more than $60,000 in transfers to her or her company.

The claims, reported by the outlet, come amid a public dispute with former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz. Loomer denies selling tweets, insisting her income comes from consulting, public affairs, and opposition research.

Three Sources Detail Alleged Payments

Three people familiar with the arrangements told The Washington Post that Loomer received money for political posts. Two claimed to have paid her directly, while another said they oversaw clients who made payments. All three spoke anonymously.

The outlet reported reviewing financial records that appeared to document payments totalling more than $60,000 to Loomer or her Florida-registered company since May 2025. The records did not establish what the payments were for, although two sources alleged they were made in exchange for political posts.

Loomer rejected claims that she charges fixed rates for tweets. 'I certainly don't charge $5,000 for a tweet,' she told the outlet, adding that her consulting services have no set prices. 'I'm not some influencer that makes money from tweeting. My business is public affairs and opposition research,' she said.

Former Trump Campaign Adviser Fuels Dispute

The allegations gained attention after Bruesewitz, an adviser to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, publicly accused Loomer of accepting payments for social media content. Bruesewitz told the outlet he had paid her for tweets last year.

Loomer disputed that account, saying she had been paid to produce a research document before being asked to distribute its contents. 'He paid me to make a one-page research document for him, and then he wanted me to distribute the information. And that's what I did,' she explained.

Bruesewitz has since called for tighter rules requiring political influencers to disclose paid content. The dispute raises questions about transparency when prominent political commentators publish material that could influence their audiences.

Another Consultant Claims He Paid Loomer

Jacob Engels, founder of Command Station Consulting, made a separate allegation on 8 November, claiming on X that he had personally paid Loomer to publish tweets earlier this year. 'A good amount of cash too,' Engels wrote, offering to share screenshots, receipts, messages and names of other alleged clients.

I personally paid @LauraLoomer to post tweets earlier this year. A good amount of cash too. I will gladly share screenshots, receipts, texts, and the names of other people who paid her. It was always very intresting to hear from her who she was willing to be paid to trash and who… pic.twitter.com/eDrmdsxUeQ — Jacob Engels (@JacobEngels) November 8, 2026

Engels' allegations have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether Loomer has responded directly to his claims.

Loomer Announces Podcast Break

The controversy coincided with Loomer's announcement that she was stepping away temporarily from her podcast, Loomer Unleashed. The announcement came roughly an hour after The Washington Post interviewed her about the payment allegations.

Loomer maintained that the break had been planned beforehand, citing exhaustion and neglected personal commitments. 'I've been running on empty for too long,' she wrote on X, referring to family, her upcoming wedding, and work-life balance.

One anonymous source who spoke to the outlet compared Loomer to a 'nuclear bomb', describing her political influence as powerful but potentially unpredictable. Loomer welcomed the assessment of her influence and defended her right to earn money from her reputation. 'I'm glad people find me to be effective and think I have a good reach. I'm not going to apologise for monetising the fact that people fear me,' she said.