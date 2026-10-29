Jennifer Lawrence says she confronted people on a film production after discovering that crew members who had not been approved to attend were present while she filmed a nude scene.

Speaking on the 28 October episode of Call Her Daddy, the Oscar-winning actress explained that her decision to speak up went beyond her own experience. She wanted to establish boundaries that would also protect younger actresses with less influence in the industry.

Lawrence did not identify the film involved. Her account concerned an earlier experience, disclosed during a new interview, rather than an incident she said had just occurred.

Why Lawrence Challenged the Crew's Presence

Lawrence told host Alex Cooper that she objected strongly after noticing people who were not authorised to be there during the intimate scene.

'I came down hard on it,' she said, explaining that established performers had a responsibility to challenge situations that could leave newcomers feeling unable to object.

She described a hypothetical young actress arriving on set and discovering that people she had not agreed to be seen by were present. That performer, Lawrence suggested, could feel forced to choose between protecting her privacy and avoiding a reputation for being difficult.

Her concern was that an inexperienced actress might remain silent because of the possible professional consequences. Lawrence said she therefore explained to those involved why the situation was unacceptable.

Speaking Up While Remaining Flexible

The discussion arose as Lawrence reflected on becoming more confident about advocating for herself. She said acting required flexibility, while also acknowledging that her position in the industry had changed how willing she was to challenge something.

As an example of adapting to a director's creative choices, she recalled Lynne Ramsay asking her to change her hair for Die My Love. Those requests included cutting it, adding mullet-style bangs and dyeing it platinum blonde.

Lawrence presented those changes as part of performing a role. Her objection to unapproved people being present during nudity concerned the circumstances in which she was working.

Although she discussed Die My Love in the same conversation, that does not establish it as the production where the unauthorised-crew incident occurred.

What Closed-Set Protections Require

The distinction Lawrence raised is reflected in published guidance from the American actors' union SAG-AFTRA.

Its guide to scenes involving nudity and simulated sex says access should be restricted to people essential to filming or rehearsing the scene. Being employed on a production does not automatically mean someone needs to be physically present during an intimate performance.

The guidance also requires a performer's prior written consent, normally recorded in a contractual rider describing the agreed nudity or simulated sexual activity. The rider must be provided at least 48 hours before the performer's call time for the scene.

These are general industry protections. Without the production's identity or contractual details, they do not establish whether a specific agreement was breached in the incident Lawrence described.

SAG-AFTRA's separate standards for intimacy coordinators include confirming performers' consent before rehearsals and filming, as well as helping ensure closed-set protocols are properly implemented. Those responsibilities address both preparation and what happens once cameras are ready to roll.