Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo has given birth to a baby boy. The newborn named Leo now will be Archie Harrison's playmate.Leo will undoubtedly grow up alongside Meghan's ten-month-old son.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 10-month-old son Archie will have playdates with Leo and both the babies are likely to grow up together, Hello reports. Misha Nonoo, 35, wed Mikey Hess, 33, at a star-studded bash in 2019. The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at the reception.

"Our lives have been forever changed. We love [him] more than we ever thought possible and cannot wait to share every adventure with [him]," said Nonoo speaking about the exciting news, to Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan left Canada for Los Angeles to settle in the city permanently. According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan reportedly flew to LA on a private jet before the borders between Canada and America were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their son Archie are self-isolating.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Harry and Meghan are in no hurry for Baby No 2. "They'll be trying in earnest pretty soon. They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can," a source told Us Weekly.

"They're still enjoying these precious early days with him. They're committed to having another baby, but don't want to put too much pressure on the situation," the insider added.

The former "Suits" star gave birth to Archie in May 2019. In an interview in September 2015, the Los Angeles native opened up about hoping to have a baby girl in the future. Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family in January and split their time between the UK and North America.

Meanwhile, Meghan's first non-royal job for Disney+ is a voiceover for the documentary titled "Elephant" that will be released on Friday, April 3.