Jennifer Lopez arrived in India to electrify a billionaire wedding with her trademark glamour, but instead found herself at the centre of an unexpected social media storm. The 56 year old superstar delivered a high energy performance at a lavish $2 million dollar (£1.52m) celebration in Udaipur, yet her bold stage costumes triggered accusations of a 'massive cultural-sensitivity fail'.

A High Energy Performance That Divided Audiences

As videos spread rapidly across Instagram and X, many viewers questioned whether her wardrobe choices crossed a cultural line during one of the country's most traditional social events.

Lopez performed at the lavish wedding reception of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, where international guests and Indian business leaders gathered for a grand two million dollar (£1.52m) celebration.

She delivered powerful renditions of 'Get On The Floor', 'Waiting For Tonight' and 'Ain't Your Mama', wearing a mix of shimmering bodysuits, metallic dresses and a black cut out ensemble that highlighted her stage presence.

Inside the venue, crowds cheered her on, but the online reaction was far more divided. Social media users questioned her wardrobe, arguing that her outfits clashed with Indian cultural expectations during weddings.

One user called it a 'massive cultural-sensitivity fail', while another said her look resembled a 'stripper'.

Others quickly defended her. One commenter said: 'How do people not know that she is properly clothed for a stage performance and that what they see is infact not her skin but the clothing matching precisely with her skin tone as it fits on her body.'

Another wrote: 'The "billionaire" should have stipulate a dress code... I do not like or dislike what she is wearing, but if there are cultural mores to be followed, the "employer" should have communicated those parameters. That was a fail on his or her part, not the artist or entertainer.'

Some posts even turned the incident into a cultural critique. One user said: 'I understand their frustration. Americans are very racist about other people practicing their cultures in America. They are forced to follow the rules of America. But when Americans go to other countries, it is to impose by fire by force their culture on them.'

A more pointed criticism stated: 'If the industry and these performers truly respected themselves and women, talent would be valued more than sexualization. Show off your voice, not your ass.'

The same user added: 'Men do not need to go out in a thong in order to prove they can perform, and neither should you. You should be raising your standards, not training all women to lower ours. We are more than a piece of ass dancing on stage disguised as 'empowerment.'

Her Respectful Daytime Look Contrasted the Evening Backlash

Earlier in the day, Lopez had impressed local fans by fully embracing Indian culture during the ceremonial rituals. She wore a soft rose gold saree designed by Manish Malhotra, paired with emerald jewellery and a traditional maang tikka.

Photos showed her posing gracefully with members of the Mantena family, including the bride's father, Rama Raju Mantena, chairman of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

This respectful appearance sparked a different kind of reaction online. Many commenters praised her for blending elegance with cultural appreciation, noting that she carried the saree with confidence and sincerity.

Some fans later pointed out the contrast between her daytime respect and the evening criticism, saying that the debate about her performance outfits overshadowed her clear effort to honour local customs earlier in the day.

Social Media Debates Who Is At Fault

As the controversy gained momentum, the conversation shifted from Lopez herself to broader questions about cultural responsibility.

Several users insisted that performers depend on organisers for guidelines, especially when performing abroad. They argued that if modest attire was expected, the host should have briefed her.

Others criticised the American entertainment industry, saying it normalises revealing costumes in ways that clash with values in other countries.

The debate soon grew into a larger discussion about cultural respect, artistic freedom and how global entertainers should navigate expectations when performing overseas.

Praises Despite the Criticisms

Amid the controversy, many attendees insisted that Lopez delivered an unforgettable show. Videos shared by wedding organisers at Wizcraft Weddings captured cheering crowds, glowing lights and guests dancing throughout her set. At one moment, Lopez even raised a toast to the newlyweds, adding a warm, personal touch to the night.

Her arrival in India had already caused excitement, with footage of her greeting photographers at the airport going viral. For many fans, her visit was a rare experience to see an international superstar perform live at one of the country's most elaborate private events.