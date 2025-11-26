Jessie J has ignited fresh discussion about her past relationship with Channing Tatum after releasing a new track in which she pointedly refers to an ex as a 'beast' and warns that 'karma's gonna come one day'.

The 37-year-old singer unveiled the song in late November 2025, and social media users quickly linked the lyrics to her on-and-off romance with the Hollywood actor. However, Jessie J has not said the track is about Tatum, her team has made no official connection, and their 2018–2020 relationship was widely reported at the time as ending on amicable terms.

Lyric Sparks Fan Theories About Jessie J's 'Beast' Ex

The speculation centres on a section of the song where Jessie J sings about karma and labels an unnamed former partner a 'beast'. Online commentators on platforms such as X and TikTok have suggested the line could reference Tatum, citing her history of writing from personal experience and the prominence of their relationship in the public eye.

Fans have drawn parallels between the timing of their romance and the emotional tone of the new track, but no reputable outlet has confirmed the song is about him. Jessie J has instead encouraged listeners to interpret the lyrics in their own way, focusing her public comments on the music rather than specific individuals. Tatum and his representatives have not commented on the renewed interest.

A Relationship Lived in the Public Eye

Jessie J and Channing Tatum were first linked in late 2018, shortly after his separation from Jenna Dewan. Over the next two years, they were photographed together in London and Los Angeles, appeared at public events and occasionally shared supportive posts on social media.

When news of their split emerged in 2020, multiple entertainment outlets reported that the breakup was amicable and primarily driven by busy schedules and long-distance pressures rather than public fall-outs or scandal. Neither Jessie J nor Tatum has publicly criticised the other since.

In the years that followed, Tatum continued acting and directing while co-parenting his daughter with Dewan, and Jessie J focused on personal growth, grief, fertility challenges, and, eventually, welcoming her first child with partner Chanan Safir Colman in 2023.

Jessie J's Creative Comeback And A Sharper Lyrical Edge

The new song forms part of what commentators describe as a renewed creative era for Jessie J, following a period in which she stepped back from heavy touring and constant media attention. Recent interviews have highlighted how motherhood, loss and health struggles have reshaped her outlook and made her more direct in her writing.

On TikTok and X, fans have praised the track's assertive tone and hooky chorus, while others dissect the verses line by line, looking for hidden references. Music writers note that Jessie J has long drawn inspiration from real life without explicitly naming names, making some level of speculation almost inevitable whenever she releases a pointed breakup lyric.

Fan Reaction, Speculation And What Remains Unconfirmed

Reaction online has been mixed but engaged. Some listeners say they are surprised by the bite of the 'beast' lyric, given previous coverage of a friendly split. In contrast, others argue that revisiting old relationships through art is a natural part of an artist's evolution.

Crucially, no reputable news outlet has verified that the track is about Channing Tatum, and the idea remains a fan theory rather than a fact. Jessie J has stayed deliberately vague, keeping the spotlight on the song itself.

For now, the debate reflects both her enduring fanbase and the public's fascination with celebrity relationships, but the only confirmed details are the history of an on-off romance, a reportedly amicable breakup and a fiercely worded new single that invites interpretation.