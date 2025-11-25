Mai Whelan, Player 287 and the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1, expressed disappointment with the controversial Season 2 finale, telling the Reality Alert podcast that the Mingle round felt staged rather than authentic — a claim that has fuelled heated debate among viewers.

Mingle Revolt Sparks Debate Over Scripted Drama in Season 2

The now-viral moment in the Mingle game, where players joined hands and appeared to protest, was scripted according to Whelan. She questioned the scene's authenticity, adding: 'How can anybody stand together when they signed up to play the freaking game? Like... "I refuse to play," then eliminate all of them?'

Season 2 contestants quickly pushed back on Whelan's claims. Anlenie (Player 405) commented on TikTok: 'Nothing about that revolt was scripted. We can't discuss the behind-the-scenes stuff because of NDA, but we were truly ready to walk. Production just spun it into a storyline after the fact.' Julie (Player 443) added: 'It was not scripted. There was also drama in Catch.'

Executive producers John Hay and Tim Harcourt previously clarified that the season was structured to guarantee an even number of players ahead of the Marbles game. When contestants refused to run during Mingle, production adjusted by placing the marbles on the centre stage to preserve the intended game format.

Mai Whelan Compares Season 1 and Season 2: Authenticity vs Manufactured Drama

During the interview, Whelan drew stark comparisons between Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 and Season 2. She said Season 1 allowed for genuine competition and deeper connections among players, unlike Season 2, which she felt was dominated by manufactured drama. 'There's drama in season one but... we play our game, we show what we can do,' she said.

Whelan argued that Season 2 rushed straight into challenges without giving contestants or audiences time to connect with the cast.

Early eliminations and preassigned team structures, she said, left little room for strategy, skill or personality. 'They signed up to play, not to be standing there and determined by a counting game and then got eliminated... it was very disappointing.'

She further criticised production decisions that, in her view, sidelined eliminated players and prioritised spectacle over fairness.

Fans Claim Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Was Scripted From the Beginning

On Reddit, many Squid Game: The Challenge viewers now believe the entire Season 2 was staged, not just the Mingle round. Users flagged multiple moments that appeared too convenient or dramatic to be genuine.

One fan highlighted Steven (Player 183) and Dajah's (Player 302) fall during the finale, calling it suspiciously theatrical. Others speculated that Trinity (Player 398) intentionally adopted a 'sacrificial hero' persona and that his self-elimination fit too neatly into a producer-driven storyline.

Further speculation centred on the cast itself. Some viewers believe Season 2 may have been influenced by a coordinated influencer-driven casting strategy. Winner Perla Figuereo (Player 72), a Los Angeles-based influencer and model, has prompted questions about whether social media reach and on-camera charisma were prioritised over gameplay skill.