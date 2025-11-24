Trisha Yearwood has stunned fans with a striking new look, reportedly shedding pounds to boost her marriage to country superstar Garth Brooks.

The transformation comes at a tense moment for the couple, as Brooks faces serious legal allegations. Insiders say Yearwood is embracing healthier habits to strengthen their bond and bring back the spark to their relationship.

Red-carpet appearances have revealed her svelte new figure, which sources credit to a strict routine of healthy eating, regular workouts, cutting fatty food and avoiding late-night snacks.

The two stars, who will mark their 20th wedding anniversary on 10 December, are reportedly enjoying more romantic evenings together.

A source reveals that Brooks is thrilled with Yearwood's makeover. 'He's so impressed with her new look and says she's the ultimate beauty both inside and out, Garth has always said he's the luckiest guy in the world to have Trisha in his life.'

The insider added, 'He'd love her to the moon and back regardless, but her new look is the icing on the cake'.

People close to the couple also say it's the most relaxed they have appeared since the lawsuit against Garth erupted last year.

Scandal Lawsuit Looms Over Garth Brooks

Yearwood's transformation comes amid serious allegations against Brooks. Last October, a former employee filed a lawsuit claiming sexual assault. The claims centre on a woman identified as Jane Roe, who worked as a makeup artist for Yearwood from 1999.

According to the court filing, Roe faced financial difficulties in 2019 and says Brooks exploited her situation. She alleges that he exposed himself and raped her in a Los Angeles hotel suite while preparing for a Grammy tribute.

The lawsuit also accuses Brooks of repeatedly sending sexually explicit messages, groping her and changing clothes in her presence. Roe is seeking monetary and punitive damages, attorney fees, and a jury trial.

Brooks has denied the allegations, stating, 'I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face'.

He also filed a preemptive lawsuit seeking a court declaration that the claims are false. Both cases are ongoing.

Trisha Yearwood Fully Stands by Her Husband

Despite the legal storm, Yearwood stands firmly by her husband. According to the National Enquirer, she 'knows Garth well enough to know he could never do such a thing'.

An insider added, 'Garth won't rest till he's fully exonerated, but the case has dragged on for what's felt like an eternity. He and Trisha aren't on the rocks by any means, but they need all the positivity they can get right now. That's presumably one big reason she's decided to work on her body, and you only have to look at her right now to see she's knocked it out of the park'.

As the couple faces public scrutiny, Trisha Yearwood's health and glamour appear to be giving Garth Brooks a boost.

Their renewed closeness shows that even amid turmoil, the pair remain focused on keeping their marriage strong, proving that love and resilience are at the heart of their 20-year union.