The National Football League (NFL) confirmed that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, making him the first Puerto Rican artist and the first Spanish-language performer to take centre stage at the sporting event. The 2026 edition of the championship game will be hosted at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has become one of the world's biggest music stars, known for blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and Puerto Rican folklore. He has dominated global charts with hits such as Tití Me Preguntó and Me Porto Bonito. The announcement places him in the same league as previous Super Bowl performers including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Latin icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who headlined together in 2020.

Fan Debate Over Language Choice

The confirmation has ignited debate across social media platforms and fan forums. Supporters have celebrated the choice as a breakthrough for Spanish-language music on the world stage. Many have highlighted the significance of representation at an event that attracts over 100 million viewers annually.

However, others have expressed concern about whether a setlist delivered entirely in Spanish will resonate with a primarily English-speaking audience. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, have revealed divided opinions, with some fans urging the artist to perform at least one English-language track to appeal to NFL viewers unfamiliar with his catalogue.

Bad Bunny's Track Record

Bad Bunny has built his global career without resorting to English-language singles. His albums, including DeBÍ TiRAR Más Fotos released in January 2025, are fully in Spanish and reflect themes of memory, identity, and Puerto Rican culture. Despite his international popularity, he has consistently chosen to perform in Spanish, reinforcing his commitment to authenticity.

In 2025, the artist staged a 30-night residency in Puerto Rico, which attracted global attention and significant economic impact for the island. Ticket sales for the first run of shows were restricted to Puerto Rican residents to prevent scalping and to prioritise locals. Notably, Bad Bunny excluded the continental United States from his world tour schedule, citing concerns over immigration enforcement and the safety of Latino fans at concerts.

Cultural and Political Undertones

The choice of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show headliner carries cultural and political symbolism. As a Puerto Rican artist, his presence on the NFL stage highlights issues of representation and identity at a time when the island's political and economic challenges continue to draw attention.

His music has frequently addressed Puerto Rico's struggles, from migration and gentrification to criticism of political corruption. During his residency, he was reported to have displayed messages condemning corruption and calling for change. The decision to headline the Super Bowl offers him a platform to amplify Puerto Rican pride and visibility on one of the world's most watched broadcasts.

What to Expect from the Halftime Show

While the official setlist remains under wraps, industry analysts predict that Bad Bunny will perform some of his best-known hits such as Yo Perreo Sola and Callaíta. Fans are also speculating about possible guest appearances, with names such as Ozuna and Marc Anthony being suggested due to their previous collaborations and Puerto Rican heritage.

The Super Bowl halftime show is renowned for its elaborate staging and surprise elements. With anticipation building, questions remain over whether Bad Bunny will choose to perform entirely in Spanish or adapt his set to include English lyrics for broader appeal.