Before she returns as Neytiri in the next chapter of the Avatar saga, take a look at the monumental career of Zoe Saldana, the undisputed queen of the box office. This October, audiences are being offered a tantalising glimpse into her next blockbuster, as Avatar: The Way of Water returns to cinemas globally. Each ticket comes with an exclusive, previously unseen preview of its sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Not every cinema-goer, however, will share the same experience. Three different, newly released snippets from Fire and Ash will be shown, but each screening will feature only one of the three clips, making each viewing a unique event.

The Return To Pandora: A New Chapter For Zoe Saldana

Fire and Ash is the third instalment in James Cameron's epic franchise, which began in 2009. The first film was a landmark achievement in visual effects and performance capture, generating nearly $2.9 billion globally and remaining the highest-grossing film in history. The Way of Water performed similarly, earning $2.3 billion and ranking as the third highest-grossing film.

The third film will see the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Their family and clan will confront an adversarial Na'vi faction known as the Ash People, with the fate of Pandora hanging in the balance.

Other returning cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, while Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis are set to make their franchise debut.

Zoe Saldana On The 'Heart-Wrenching' Journey In Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to be a significant and emotional continuation of the Sully family's saga, with Zoe Saldana's character, Neytiri, facing her most profound challenges yet. The film will explore the deep, unimaginable sense of loss that Neytiri and Jake experienced at the end of The Way of Water after the death of their son.

In a recent interview, Saldana confirmed the film is indeed 'heart-wrenching.' She describes the process of shooting the scenes where Jake and Neytiri must force themselves to move on for their surviving children as 'the hardest thing.' The narrative will focus on their journey of processing grief and loss, exploring complex questions about how a family stays together and lets love win after such a devastating event.

The production was also marked by real-life loss with the passing of producer Jon Landau, which Saldana says has made the Avatar story even more meaningful for the cast and crew. She considers Fire and Ash to be the 'exact middle' of the five-film saga and believes it will be the 'biggest turning point' in the journey for Jake, Neytiri, and the world of Pandora.

From Ballet To Blockbusters: The Rise Of Zoe Saldana

Zoe Yadira Saldana-Perego was born on 19 June 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey, USA. A versatile actor, producer, and writer, she has built a monumental career defined by roles in some of the biggest film franchises in history.

Her journey began with her feature debut in Center Stage (2000), a role spurred by her professional ballet training. She quickly became a familiar face in wide-audience films, including Crossroads (2002) alongside Britney Spears and her first franchise role in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

Her ascent to global stardom accelerated when she was cast in two major sci-fi reboots:

As Nyota Uhura in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek (2009), a role she reprised in its two sequels.

As Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), which led to appearances in sequels and the colossal crossover events Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

However, her most acclaimed performance is as the Na'vi heroine Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar. The film's record-shattering success, followed by its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), solidified Saldana's unique status as the only actor to star in three of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Beyond blockbusters, Saldana has worked with legendary directors like Steven Spielberg (The Terminal, 2004) and has an active career as a voice actor in animated films such as The Book of Life (2014), Missing Link (2019), and Netflix's Vivo (2021).

The Undisputed Queen Of The Box Office

Zoe Saldana holds the unique distinction of being the only performer to star in all three of the highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Yet, her career is not solely defined by blockbusters.

She has collaborated with legendary actors like Christian Bale and Tom Hanks.

She has been directed by iconic filmmakers such as James Cameron, James Gunn, and Steven Spielberg.

Her work has earned her nominations for prestigious awards, including a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

Her journey in the film industry is unparalleled, making her perspective exceptionally valuable.

The Silent Film Classic That Shaped Zoe Saldana

During a separate interview, Saldana was asked to name five of her favourite films. Alongside 1980s classics like The Gooniesand The Terminator, she expressed deep admiration for a much older film: Charlie Chaplin's 1921 silent masterpiece, The Kid.

She explained that only someone like Chaplin, with his vaudeville experience and humble beginnings, could take such an emotional topic and make it whimsical, funny, yet heartfelt and sincere. She noted that Chaplin came into an empire with nothing but talent to offer, and because he had nothing to lose, he gave everything.

The film, which follows Chaplin's iconic Tramp character as he raises an abandoned infant, resonates with powerful emotional undertones. The Kid was not just a major success for Chaplin as a performer but also his first feature-length film as a director. Today, it is recognised as one of the greatest pictures in cinematic history and a masterclass in nonverbal storytelling.

Saldana's assessment is spot on; the film continues to deliver a significant impact more than a century after its silent debut.