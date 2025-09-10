Banksy's latest work, a mural sprayed onto the Royal Courts of Justice in London, has sparked a storm of legal and political questions.

Within hours of its appearance, officials covered the artwork with black plastic and barriers, while Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating it as 'criminal damage.' What is interesting is if charges are brought, Britain's most famous anonymous artist could be forced to disclose his identity in open court for the first time in 25 years.

However, the charges are not just about an identity reveal; the legal stakes are high. The case could reportedly bring prison time and hefty fines for Banksy.

What Happened at the Royal Courts of Justice

The mural appeared early Monday, 8 September 2025 on the Queen's Building of the Grade I-listed Royal Courts of Justice. The art depicts a judge in traditional wig and robes striking a protester with a gavel, as the demonstrator clutches a white sign splattered with red paint.

The Metropolitan Police told reporters, 'On Monday, September 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.'

His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) confirmed the artwork would be removed. 'The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS is obliged to maintain its original character,' a spokesperson said.

Banksy himself later posted the full image to Instagram with the caption: 'Royal Courts of Justice. London.'

Why This Could Lead to Banksy Being Unmasked

Because the mural was painted on a Grade I heritage building, police are treating it as potential criminal damage. Under UK law, such offences carry a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment if the damage exceeds £5,000, or three months' custody and a £2,500 fine if valued below that threshold.

Reports indicate that if Banksy is charged, he would need to appear in court under his legal name, potentially ending decades of speculation about his identity.

Meanwhile, according to reports, in previous legal disputes, including a 2023 defamation case, Banksy managed to protect his anonymity using copyright loopholes. However, criminal prosecution would make that far harder.

The Political Undertones

Activist group Defend Our Juries quickly claimed the mural was a protest statement, suggesting it depicted the government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

The group praised the piece as a commentary on civil liberties, saying, 'Banksy's work of art on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed by Yvette Cooper on protesters by proscribing Palestine Action.'

The timing is significant. Just two days earlier, nearly 900 demonstrators were arrested during a rally in Westminster, which was one of the largest mass arrests in modern British history. Scotland Yard described the protests as 'intolerable' for officers on duty, while campaigners accused the government of silencing dissent.

Banksy's History With the Law

This is not the first time Banksy's work has collided with legal boundaries. His installations on public and private property have long raised questions of vandalism versus art. In 2018, his 'Girl With Balloon' stunt at Sotheby's, when the canvas shredded itself moments after selling, reignited debate about whether Banksy operates outside conventional rules.

Past investigations have failed to identify him, despite media speculation. In 2008, The Mail on Sunday suggested the artist was Robin Gunningham of Bristol, though this has never been confirmed.

Banksy has occasionally teased the public, once telling BBC Radio 4 he goes by 'Robbie,' but his true identity remains officially unverified.

The mural is currently under guard and scheduled for removal by HMCTS. Police have not confirmed whether a formal charge will be brought, but the case could set a legal precedent. If treated as a serious offence, Banksy could face trial and, with it, the possible revelation of his name and identity.

For an artist who has spent a quarter-century maintaining a secret and mysterious life and legacy, this moment may prove pivotal.