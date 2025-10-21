Iconic singer-actress Barbra Streisand has withdrawn from public view and remains ensconced in her sprawling Malibu estate, reportedly worth around $20 million, prompting global curiosity about what lies behind her silence, seclusion and dramatic lifestyle shift.

At age 83, with minimal appearances and a reclusive air, questions swirl over her health, state of mind, and the sealed-off reality of one of Hollywood's most legendary figures.

The EGOT star has withdrawn into almost complete seclusion, raising questions about her mental state, health, and the reasons behind her intriguing choice to live an entirely private life.

Vanishing Act In Malibu

For many years, Barbra was one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but acquaintances claim those days are long gone.

According to reports, the singer of 'Evergreen' has turned into a full-time recluse, spending her days in her vast Malibu compound with a view of Santa Monica Bay.

According to an individual close to the celebrity, 'Barbra's world is her home. She is content, although she hardly ever leaves those gates these days. She has had enough parties and premieres; she doesn't care about them.'

Inside Her Fortress Of Solitude

At an estimated $20 million, Streisand's Malibu property is a world unto itself. The three-acre estate includes numerous homes, a koi pond, streams, and well-kept gardens. Friends claim that the whimsical addition of a private frozen yoghurt and confectionery shop captures her eccentric style.

A friend responds, 'She doesn't need to leave. She simply goes to her own candy store if she wants something sweet. She adores it because it's like her own little paradise.'

Streisand spends most of her days playing with her cherished Coton de Tulear and Maltese dogs, gardening, or unwinding with her husband, actor James Brolin. Hollywood red carpets and premieres have been replaced by their peaceful candlelit evenings.

Health Rumours and Speculation

Rumours have circulated that Streisand's reclusive behaviour may be a sign of mental issues or medical problems, as her public appearances have decreased. However, her spouse strongly disputes such discussions.

'Barbra is in excellent health,' Brolin insists. 'She's simply fed up with Hollywood's craziness. She is no longer required to prove anything to anyone.'

However, some insiders think there's more to the tale. One source said, 'It's not that she's sick—she's just tired. For more than 60 years, Barbra has been well-known. Even if she has the freedom to vanish, people are nonetheless curious about her true motivation.'

Life Beyond the Stage

Friends claim that Streisand's distance is about control rather than fear or weakness. According to an insider via Global Magazine, 'Barbra has always lived life her way.' 'She's found peace in privacy and now has the freedom to do that without the pressure of being Barbra Streisand, the superstar.'

Away from the cameras, the singer and actress, whose career has included music, stage, and film, is reportedly quite happy. A friend remarks, 'She's made her own little world. It's serene, lovely, and precisely what she desires.'

The Greatest Encore: Peace

Fans are still speculating about what's going on in Streisand's Malibu mansion, but those closest to her say it's clear: she's finally at ease.

A friend is sure that 'Barbra's not hiding anything sinister. She is hiding from the chaos, from Hollywood, from fame, and from the noise. She's accomplished everything. She only wants peace now.'

Disappearing into her own idea of paradise may be Streisand's quietest act to date, even though she once commanded the attention of the whole world.

Her actions may mark a deliberate shift: from global superstar to private creative, valuing control over exposure.