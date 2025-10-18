Rumours surrounding the death of Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong have taken a different turn. A Feng Shui expert suggested that he might have been involved in a ritual intended to extend an influential individual's life, in line with a statement made by a former Chinese official.

Was Yu Menglong Sacrificed For A Chinese Official's Longevity?

Yuliao, a retired senior CCP official, claimed that Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, was sacrificed for a tantric ritual. The Eternal Love star was reportedly chosen because he shared the same birthday as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China allegedly has a ritual within its ruling power system where individuals are sacrificed to prolong the lives of its leaders. He also claimed that 300 children are offered in the Kunlun Mountains annually, Bollywood Life reported.

Sometimes the locals would reportedly find the children's remains. He added that the ritual was behind the unexplained disappearance of many children despite intensive monitoring from authorities.

Feng Shui Expert On Yu Menglong Allegedly Being A Sacrificial Substitute

Ma Xian, a Feng Shui expert, compared ancient 'life extension' texts with Yu Menglong's case. He observed notable similarities that he believes support the ritual sacrifice claims.

Initially, the said ancient rituals involved mummies before using living humans as 'living mummies' because the sacrificial rites required blood. The ritual allegedly includes the skull being opened to produce a 'regenerative brain' and mutilation in the genital and anal areas. There were unverified claims that Menglong's body showed signs of such injuries, per Vision Times.

Additionally, Ma mentioned a 'soul procession' ritual, which seemed to support witnesses' claims that a semiconscious Menglong was carried through the hallway.

During the soul procession, unusual weather is frequently reported either before or after the death of the person being sacrificed. Menglong passed away on 11 September 2025. In the days leading up to this, on 7 and 8 September 2025, Ma noted the appearance of a 'blood moon,' along with strong winds and lightning without thunder.

Also, the process reportedly involved pre-rite tradition, during which 'flags and drums' signalled an upcoming sacrifice ceremony days before the actual rites. On 3 September 2025, Beijing held a grand military parade, and seven days later, Menglong's death was reported. Ma noted that a full week was required before the human sacrifice could occur.

Since Yu and Jinping share a birthday, it is suggested their 'life patterns' overlap, which might make Yu a 'sacrificial substitute.' It is reported that Jinping and other CCP leaders are said to believe in supernatural practices and may be receptive to certain rituals as a means for longevity.

This is not the first time that Menglong's death has been linked to supernatural explanations. Some claimed about 'black death warrant' due to his controversial passing, with many saying he suffered from injustice.

Yu Menglong's Fans Seek Justice

Menglong's death has been a topic of debate for weeks because many fans are not convinced by the police report that he died from a fatal fall. An alleged autopsy report circulating online suggested that he suffered multiple traumatic injuries before the fall.

The incident has prompted fans to demand accountability from companies linked to Menglong. In the days after his passing, fans singled out Tianyu Media and parent company Mango Super Media. The controversy coincided with the company's stock falling by 6.68 percent on 9 October and 5.12 percent the next day, according to The Economic Times.