Yu Menglong's fans are still restless as they seek justice for his untimely and unexpected passing. A post circulating on various social media forums suggests that Jackie Chan, the Hong Kong-born Chinese stuntman, actor, and director who is known for bringing kung fu movies into the mainstream, has broken his silence about the controversial death that has stirred China and the entire world.

Jackie Chan Allegedly Reacts To Yu Menglong's Death

A post sharing Chan's alleged reaction to Menglong's death is making the rounds online on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The post shares the same idea; it talks about Chan's reaction to the late young actor's death while he was allegedly in an 'old cafe in Hong Kong.'

'I remember him,' Chan reportedly said. 'He was one of the young generation's brightest talents in our industry. I saw potential in him — not just as an actor, but as someone with a genuine heart in every role he played.'

The post claimed that Chan and Menglong had several encounters, with the former saying, 'We didn't see each other often.' However, Chan reportedly felt the late singer's 'unique aura' every time he saw his performance.

'The loss of someone as talented as Yu Menglong is a great loss to us all,' Chan reflected on Menglong's death. 'In this industry, people come and go, but some leave an unforgettable mark. Yu Menglong is one of them.'

Jackie Chan's Message To Those Grieving Menglong's Death

In the post, Chan also acknowledged Menglong's controversial death, saying, 'We don't know exactly what happened' while acknowledging the pain Menglong's friends and family felt following his loss, calling it 'real.'

Chan also comforted those grieving fans, reminding them that Menglong's 'spirit will live on' in their hearts.

'I know there are many fans of Yu Menglong who are grieving, and perhaps even angry,' Chan allegedly added. 'But I want to tell you this — the memories he gave us are precious. Don't let this loss take away your hope. Continue to celebrate his life and the beauty he shared through his art.'

Did Jackie Chan React To Yu Menglong's Death?

Menglong's death has been a topic of discussion for over a month after his passing was reported because many are not convinced that there was no foul play. An unverified autopsy report that leaked online suggests that he suffered from multiple injuries before the fatal fall.

Some reports even added supernatural elements to the story, suggesting that the The Legend of White Snake star had a 'black death warrant' or was sacrificed for a longevity ritual.

Chan and Menglong had not worked together despite the two being major figures in the Chinese entertainment industry. The Kung Fu Panda voice actor and the Eternal Love star were completely in different generations and genres.

So, one should take the social media posts about Chan's alleged reaction to Menglong's death with a grain of salt because they are unverified. No major publication has released an official statement from Chan about the matter.

However, it's not surprising for fans to drag Chan into the issue. Chan is a household name not just in Asia but worldwide.

The martial artist is best known for his career-defining movies like Drunken Master (1978), Project A (1983), Police Story (1985), and his international breakthrough Rumble in the Bronx (1995). He also starred alongside American comedian and actor Chris Tucker in the comedy action adventure trilogy, Rush Hour.

Chan is an international star and Hollywood legend, and someone with a reputation like his speaking out about Menglong's death will help bring the issue to a broader audience. This is what Menglong's fans want as they continue to seek justice for his death. Still, the posts remain unverified unless Chan himself confirms them.