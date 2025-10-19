The final battle for Japan has begun, and My Hero Academia fans have been on the edge of their seats since the eighth and final season premièred on 4 October. While viewers of the original Japanese version have already dived into the action, those waiting for the English dub have been left anxiously anticipating any news.

The lack of a simultaneous release confirmed that a simuldub was not on the cards for this epic conclusion. However, the wait is now officially over. Streaming giant Crunchyroll has broken its silence, providing the concrete details every fan has been desperate to hear.

The Agonising Wait Is Finally Over: Dub Première Date Confirmed

Mark your calendars and prepare to go 'Plus Ultra'. Crunchyroll has officially announced that the first episode of the My Hero Academia Season 8 English dub will land on 18 October 2025.

This confirms a two-week delay between the Japanese sub and the English dub, a pattern that will continue for the season. While some may be disappointed by the lack of a simuldub, the confirmation from a key source provides a solid date to look forward to.

When Exactly Can You Watch? Unpacking The Release Time

While Crunchyroll has given us the 'when', the 'what time' remains a slight mystery. The platform has not yet disclosed an exact release time for the English dub episodes.

However, based on the release schedule of the Japanese version, we can make an educated guess. The original subbed episodes air at 2:30 AM Pacific Time (PT), which is 10:30 AM British Summer Time (BST). It is highly likely the dub will follow a similar pattern, dropping for UK fans in the late morning.

Mark Your Calendars: The Full English Dub Release Schedule

Just like its Japanese counterpart, new English dub episodes for the final season of My Hero Academia are set to be released weekly. This consistent schedule will allow fans to follow the climactic war arc without long breaks.

The release schedule for the first eleven episodes is as follows:

Episode 1: 18 October 2025

Episode 2: 25 October 2025

Episode 3: 1 November 2025

Episode 4: 8 November 2025

Episode 5: 15 November 2025

Episode 6: 22 November 2025

Episode 7: 29 November 2025

Episode 8: 6 December 2025

Episode 9: 13 December 2025

Episode 10: 20 December 2025

Episode 11: 27 December 2025

Familiar Voices Return To The Fray: Meet The English Dub Cast

A huge part of the English dub's appeal is its beloved cast, and thankfully, the core voice actors are returning to bring their characters to life for the final showdown.

The star-studded cast for Season 8 includes: