Reality-TV star Kim Zolciak is embroiled in one of 2025's most high-stakes legal dramas after beginning a romance with billionaire property mogul and CEO of Imperium Blue Kyle Mowitz, just as his estranged wife Jillian Green accused him of concealing assets in a divorce worth over $100 million (£74.51 million).

According to Reality Tea, Green has subpoenaed Zolciak, pulling her directly into the legal storm. The documents reportedly ask Zolciak to testify about any gifts or financial support she may have received from Mowitz, suggesting Green believes her husband may be moving money around to avoid splitting it.

Who Is Kyle Mowitz?

Mowitz isn't just a new name in Zolciak's dating life—he's a major player in the real estate world. Based in Georgia, he leads Imperium Blue, a firm focused on strategic property development, and also runs The Imperium Companies, which manages commercial assets across the US.

His divorce from Green has been simmering for months, but things escalated when Zolciak entered the picture. Now, Green's legal team is digging into Mowitz's finances, and Zolciak's involvement is raising eyebrows.

As Soap Central reports, the subpoena was filed on 20 September 2025 and includes requests for details about communications, gifts, and any financial exchanges between Zolciak and Mowitz.

Kim's Legal Curveball

Zolciak is no stranger to drama—both on and off screen. Her split from former NFL star Kroy Biermann has been highly public, marked by custody battles and financial disputes. Now, her connection to businessman Kyle Mowitz has placed her at the center of another legal situation.

According to TMZ, filings from Kyle Mowitz's estranged wife, Jillian Green, request that Kim Zolciak provide testimony and documents detailing any financial exchanges or benefits she may have received from Mowitz, including gifts, payments, or other support.

While the subpoena does not specifically accuse her of wrongdoing, it seeks clarity on her financial dealings with Mowitz. Zolciak has not publicly commented on the matter, though sources tell TMZ she is consulting her legal team and intends to comply with the request.

Love Under the Microscope

Zolciak and Mowitz's relationship has sparked plenty of buzz, not just because of their public profiles, but because of the timing. Mowitz was already knee-deep in divorce proceedings when the two started dating, and now every move they make is being watched.

Despite the legal drama, the couple seems to be sticking together. Zolciak has shared glimpses of her life on social media, though she's kept quiet about the court case.

Legal experts say Green's strategy could be aimed at uncovering hidden assets or proving financial misconduct. If Zolciak did receive significant gifts or transfers, it could affect how the court divides marital property and determines spousal support.

What Happens Next?

With Zolciak now officially involved in the divorce proceedings, things could get even more complicated. Her deposition may reveal key details about Mowitz's finances, and could play a major role in how the $100 million divorce shakes out.

For now, the legal battle continues, and the spotlight remains firmly on Zolciak and Mowitz. Whether their relationship can weather the storm remains to be seen, but in true reality TV fashion, it's already proving to be anything but boring.