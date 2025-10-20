Supermodel Gigi Hadid is ditching old ways for a more 'sober lifestyle' for her partner, Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. Sources close to the couple revealed that Hadid used to love attending parties before dating Cooper. Now the supermodel is shifting to sobriety to show how serious she is about their relationship.

The actor, who has been alcohol-free since 2004, has always been open about how giving up drinking changed his life for the better.

Gigi Hadid Changes Lifestyle After Dating Bradley Cooper

According to National Enquirer, when Hadid and Cooper first started dating, friends described her as someone who loved social events and parties. However, insiders reveal that she has changed over the past two years with Cooper in her life.

They explained that Hadid now prefers quiet evenings and healthier habits instead of doing the 'nightlife'. Friends have also said that Hadid admires Cooper's focus and self-control. Seeing how the actor lives reportedly has encouraged the supermodel to make more positive choices in her own life.

Besides Cooper giving up alcohol over 20 years ago, he has also become someone other celebrities turn to for advice and support when they face problems with addiction.

Those close to the actors say that Cooper often helps friends struggling with drinking or drugs. He is known for putting his own work aside to offer support when someone he knows is at risk of losing everything to substance abuse.

Although Cooper still has friends who drink socially, like Jennifer Aniston and Joaquin Phoenix, he reportedly keeps clear boundaries about his personal space. Cooper's close circles reveal that drinking addiction by friends is not something the actor takes lightly.

Hadid enjoys new calmer routines with Cooper and feels 'happier' living this way, despite PR stunt remarks from social media users.

Fans of the actor also applauded the supermodel, believing that if someone truly wants to share their life with him must also respect the importance of staying sober. Despite reports from exes who said Cooper has a 'controlling and manipulative side', fans came to his defense to say that it's not about control but about protecting the life he has built over the years.

Is Marriage the Next Step for Gigi and Bradley?

Hadid's decision to stop drinking appears to have brought her and Cooper closer together. Insiders from The National Enquirer also shared that the supermodel is eager to take the next step and start a family. Cooper hopes to do the same, but wants to take it slowly.

However, according to Yahoo News, despite growing rumours about marriage, there won't be wedding vows soon.

Cooper reportedly wants to focus on maintaining a healthy, balanced relationship before thinking about marriage and is not in a rush to make 'big decisions'.

Aside from their values, the pair also has one thing in common: both are devoted parents. Hadid shares a 5-year-old daughter with ex-partner Zayn Malik. The two split up in 2021 and have been co-parenting since. Cooper, meanwhile, also co-parents with model Irina Shayk with their 8-year-old daughter, following the end of their 4-year relationship in 2019.