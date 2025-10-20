The high-profile divorce of American businessman Kyle Mowitz has erupted into a media storm after reality television personality Kim Zolciak was subpoenaed to testify in connection with the case. The divorce, which involves an estimated $100 million (£74 million) in disputed assets, is unfolding in Georgia, United States.

Zolciak, best known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ordered to provide communications and financial records as part of the proceedings between Mowitz and his estranged wife, Jillian Green.

Court filings reveal that Mowitz initiated divorce proceedings in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had reportedly been living separately since April. Jillian Green is seeking joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their two children.

The case has gained widespread attention because of Mowitz's wealth and business influence, as well as Zolciak's unexpected involvement.

Who is Kyle Mowitz?

Kyle A. Mowitz is an American businessman, investor and philanthropist with a reported multibillion-dollar portfolio. He graduated from Florida State University in 2003 with a degree in Real Estate and Finance. He later became the co-founder and CEO of Imperium Blue, a private family office and investment firm that manages more than $4.5 billion (£3.3 billion) in assets.

His firm is known for investing in income-generating properties with high barriers to entry, particularly in real estate, retail, energy and other non-cyclical sectors. Mowitz and his brother Justin also established the Mowitz Family Endowment for Excellence in Real Estate at their alma mater, funding scholarships and research in property development and investment.

Originally from Florida, Mowitz has built a network of businesses across several US states, including Georgia. His profile remained relatively low until the ongoing divorce proceedings brought his name to national attention.

Kim Zolciak Subpoenaed in $100M Divorce

In a twist that merged business news with celebrity culture, Zolciak was served a subpoena in connection with Mowitz's divorce case. Legal documents request that she provide details of any financial transactions, communications or gifts exchanged with Mowitz. She was reportedly served the legal notice in a school car park, drawing widespread media coverage.

Zolciak's legal team has described the subpoena as 'unreasonable, oppressive and intended to annoy and embarrass her'. No allegations have been made against her personally, but her involvement has added a celebrity dimension to what was initially a private financial dispute.

The subpoena comes at a time when Zolciak has been in the spotlight for her own legal and financial struggles following her divorce from former NFL player Kroy Biermann.

The case has fuelled online speculation about her personal and financial links to Mowitz, though no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented in court.

$100 Million Trust at the Centre of the Dispute

The core of the divorce battle revolves around a trust reportedly worth $100 million. According to Jillian Green's filings, the trust was established in 2021 and is controlled by Mowitz. She claims that the trust was structured to limit her access to marital assets. Mowitz denies any fraudulent intent and argues that Green was fully aware of the trust's existence.

The case highlights the complex intersection of high-value asset protection and family law in the United States. Legal experts suggest that the trust could determine the distribution of marital wealth and custody arrangements.

As of October 2025, no court ruling has been issued regarding the trust or custody arrangements. The subpoena served to Zolciak remains active, and both sides continue to prepare for further hearings.