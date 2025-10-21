Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are now living apart after nearly 28 years of marriage, and insiders say their split is far from peaceful.

The couple, who share two daughters, influence Olivia Jade and actress Isabella Rose, hasn't officially filed for divorce yet. Loughlin's representatives have been telling sources that they are only taking a break from their marriage, though no legal proceedings are underway, for now.

But with their £119 million ($160 million) fortune and multiple luxury homes on the line, things could get messy fast. According to reports, the two are already preparing to sell their £12 million ($16.5 million) Hidden Hills mansion.

Behind Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Separation

In a Yahoo Entertainment report, it's said that their relationship was never quite the same after the 2019 college admissions scandal that landed both behind bars.

Prosecutors accused the pair of paying over £370,000 ($500,000) in bribes to secure their daughters' spot at the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

While the Full House star served nearly two months in federal prison and later made a quiet return to acting, Giannulli served five months and struggled to rebuild his image. Insiders say the aftermath of the scandal created cracks in the marriage that never healed.

'They both lost a lot — their friends, their reputations, and eventually each other', one source shared. Both are trying to move on, but the 'shame and blame' is still present between the two.

Rumours of infidelity and jealousy are also adding fuel to the fire after Loughlin was recently seen enjoying dinner with her Fall Into Winter co-star, James Tupper. Those close to the couple said that the actress insisted they're just friends, but it didn't sit well with the fashion designer.

On the other hand, Giannulli reportedly believes his wife has 'changed' since returning to Hollywood. However, sources say he resents that she's focused on her image and career instead of fixing their image.

Shortly after, Giannulli was photographed out with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison, sparking chatter of his own possible rebound. The stylist has denied any romantic connection, but that hasn't stopped fans and even Loughlin from raising eyebrows.

An insider claimed that seeing the fashion designer with 'someone so much younger hit a nerve', as the two haven't confirmed the rumours of divorce yet.

What Could Happen to Loughlin and Giannulli's Shared Fortune?

Between real estate, brand investments, and residuals, the couple's shared fortune sits at roughly £119 million ($160 million), and dividing that could become a war of pride and control.

Though the couple reportedly signed a prenup, that may not simplify everything. The two still have joint assets and business interests that tie them together.

On whether a reconciliation is on the horizon, one insider noted that they could not talk without arguing and have now been using their daughters and mutual friends to pass messages.

Their daughters are said to be heartbroken over the split and hate being caught in the middle. Olivia, who famously tried to rebuild her influencer career after the admissions fallout, is said to be urging her parents to keep things civil.