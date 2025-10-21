A viral wave of speculation has taken over social media this week after claims surfaced that American actress Avantika Vandanapu may be cast as Rapunzel in Disney's reported live-action remake of Tangled. The 19-year-old performer, who gained recognition for her leading role in Disney Channel's Spin (2021) and the Netflix comedy Senior Year (2022), has quickly become a trending name among Disney fans.

The claim first appeared on social media, suggesting that Vandanapu had been linked to the project, with some users asserting that screen tests with actor Milo Manheim were underway. Although the post was later deleted, it ignited widespread online discussion.

Live-Action Tangled Said to Be In Early Development

Reports dating back to late 2024 indicated that a live-action version of Tangled was in early development at Walt Disney Studios. According to Deadline, The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey and screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson were attached to the project.

While the studio never issued a formal announcement, insiders suggested that preliminary script work had begun before a series of internal delays.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Disney had temporarily paused production on several live-action remakes following the underperformance of Snow White at the box office.

The decision reportedly included the Tangled project, reflecting a broader slowdown in the studio's remake pipeline as it reassesses audience appetite for re-imagined classics.

Fan-Casting, Representation and Backlash

The prospect of Vandanapu portraying Rapunzel has drawn both enthusiasm and criticism online. Many fans praised the idea, noting the actress' Disney background and on-screen charisma.

Others, however, questioned whether Disney would diverge from Rapunzel's fair-haired appearance in the 2010 animated version.

Several entertainment outlets have reported that Vandanapu became the subject of online backlash, with some users posting racially charged comments following the false casting claims.

Supporters of the actress quickly countered with messages celebrating diversity and calling for inclusive representation in major film franchises.

The debate mirrors ongoing conversations surrounding Hollywood's approach to inclusivity in live-action remakes, a topic that also emerged during the releases of The Little Mermaid and Snow White.

What's Confirmed So Far

Despite the online excitement, there is no official confirmation that Avantika Vandanapu has been cast as Rapunzel. Disney has not publicly confirmed any details about a live-action Tangled or its production schedule. Neither the actress nor her representatives have commented on the circulating claims.

As of now, Tangled remains one of several potential live-action projects in flux at Walt Disney Studios. Should the remake move forward, casting announcements and filming timelines are expected to be revealed through official Disney channels.

A Star on the Rise

Avantika Vandanapu, who began her career in Telugu cinema before transitioning to Hollywood, has been steadily gaining international recognition. Her performance in Spin marked Disney Channel's first film centred on an Indian-American lead, earning her praise for breaking new ground in representation.

She later appeared in Mean Girls (2024) as Karen Shetty, a re-imagined version of the classic character from the 2004 comedy.

Whether or not she takes on the role of Rapunzel, Vandanapu remains one of Hollywood's most watched young talents, embodying the growing diversity in mainstream entertainment.