Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has openly shared her regret over using Botox, saying it made her feel like she could no longer recognise her own reflection. The Charlie's Angels star revealed that cosmetic injections changed her face in a way that felt unnatural.

Diaz, who built her career on both charm and confidence, admitted she quickly decided it was not for her. The revelation has sparked renewed conversation about ageing and beauty standards in Hollywood.

Cameron Diaz Regrets Getting Botox

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight correspondent Beth Stern in 2014, Diaz reflected on her experience with Botox when she was 41 years old. She said she only tried it once, but the results made her uncomfortable.

'I've tried [botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something,' Diaz shared. 'It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that],' said Cameron Diaz.

'I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all,' she added.

She explained that the treatment made her feel disconnected from her own expressions. Instead, she began appreciating her laugh lines, calling them proof of a life filled with joy.

'I love it, I don't mind. It's like, 'Guess what this means — I've smiled my whole life.' I love life. I'm happy; I don't have a problem with that,' she told ET.

Was Cameron Diaz Forced To Use Botox?

According to the Daily Express US, Diaz was under significant pressure during her Hollywood peak. In 2024, an insider said Diaz faced expectations to maintain a youthful image, like many others in her field.

'It's no secret Cameron used to get a little bit of work, just like everybody else in her industry. She was under pressure to get Botox and all that stuff,' the source revealed.

However, Diaz disliked how Botox altered her natural features and soon vowed never to do it again. The source stated that the actress hated it and promised she'll never use it again.

Today, Diaz reportedly feels thankful she avoided developing a dependency on cosmetic procedures.

Cameron Diaz Feels Sorry for Other Actors and Actresses

Cameron expressed sympathy for fellow entertainers who are still chasing perfection through cosmetic surgery. She felt sorry for those who work in the industry just to get 'their faces contorted, full of fillers and looking puffy and weird.'

People close to her said that many of her peers admire her natural look, calling her appearance both healthy and radiant. Fans have also supported her stance, praising her for speaking out against Hollywood's unrealistic beauty pressures.

Cameron Now Embraces Natural Ageing

Cameron Diaz now focuses on self-care and natural ageing. She has shifted her lifestyle to prioritise nutrition, exercise, and emotional well-being. In her book The Body Book, she described ageing as a privilege and encouraged readers to care for their bodies through healthy habits.

'Everyone has noticed Cameron's happy, healthy glow, and she always credits her laidback lifestyle out of the spotlight. For the most part, she's totally over Hollywood and all the superficiality,' said an insider.

Inspiring More and More People

Cameron Diaz's story has inspired many to embrace their natural selves. Various social media posts garnered thousands of reactions and likes after summarizing her story.

Fans commented things like, 'Finally someone who loves themselves just the way she is,' and 'Aging is a gift. Embrace it.' Others echoed her message, saying every wrinkle symbolises experience and happiness.

By speaking openly, Cameron Diaz has not only redefined beauty for herself but also encouraged many to accept ageing as something to celebrate — not conceal.