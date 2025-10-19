One of the most surprising celebrity news stories in recent weeks is the split of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. As fans of the now-former celebrity couple speculate on the possible reasons for their split, Kidman is reportedly receiving support from an old friend.

According to the National Enquirer, Nicole Kidman is receiving support from her longtime friend, Deborra-Lee Furness, the ex-wife of Hugh Jackman. A source told the outlet that the actress is receiving a lot of emotional support and advice from Furness at this time.

'Nicole and Deb have been friends for many years and when everything went down with her and Hugh, Nicole was very careful not to turn her back on her,' said the source. 'And boy is she glad she didn't, because Deb has been someone who's really stepped up to support her.'

'Deb has been holding Nicole's hand through it all,' the source continued. 'Deb validates her, she makes her feel less alone. This has really strengthened their bond.'

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 with a joint statement. By January 2025, Jackman went public with his relationship with actress Sutton Foster. Their red carpet debut as a couple came at a time when rumours circulated that their romance began when they co-starred on the Broadway production of 'The Music Man' from 2022 to 2023.

Possible Reason for Split

News of Kidman and Urban separating broke out on 29 September, with the Oscar winner filing for divorce the next day. The pair were married for nearly 20 years. Shortly after the news of the divorce, it was also reported that the Australian Country singer was already dating someone new.

'All signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman,' a source told TMZ at the time. 'Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked by it.'

The TMZ report added that Urban has already moved out of their home in Nashville. Reconciliation does not seem to be possible, either.

Nicole Kidman Not Dwelling on Divorce

Despite the speculations surrounding their divorce, a report by People claims that the A-lister is not dwelling on the end of their marriage. A source told the outlet that Kidman is choosing to move on with a more optimistic outlook. The source added that Kidman is 'surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her; her family and her work.'

The source said that as Kidman is now back in Nashville following a trip to Europe, the actress is 'keeping it positive.'

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and have two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. As part of the divorce filing, the actress asked to become the primary residential parent in the custody agreement.

'She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life,' the source told People.

The Oscar winner has several TV projects lined up, including 'Margot's Got Money Troubles,' 'Scarpetta,' and 'Big Little Lies' Season 3. Kidman also recently finished filming the sequel to 'Practical Magic,' which she announced on Instagram on 13 September.