NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have long been seen as the picture of a perfect celebrity marriage. However, recent speculation about a potential divorce has been heating up online.

The chatter only intensified when the cookbook author and TV personality posted a photo that many critics are now calling a clumsy attempt at 'damage control'.

The bond between Stephen and Ayesha Curry, which spans over 10 years, has recently drawn much criticism after she shared some divisive thoughts on the kind of life she had once imagined. Although the pair are ignoring the negative comments, her latest upload has been poorly received by their supporters.

Ayesha Curry's New Post Draws Savage Trolling

Stephen Curry's partner, Ayesha, recently shared some loving images with the sports star on her Instagram page. In one photograph, the pair took a selfie; in another, the athlete was seen kissing his spouse's hair.

The pictures carried the caption, 'Love a day date', yet this ignited anger among their followers. One user, identified as '@tkowens7', commented, 'She's never post him so much! 🙄 Where's her PR person to tell her to take a break from social media and stop talking!!'

Another individual, '@justiceericks', wrote, 'Y'all about to cause a divorce in the comment sections.' A third follower, '@freshkingj0hns', stated, 'Nahhhh Ayesha we already heard you never wanted to marry this man stop tryna do all this damage control.'

Furthermore, a commenter named '@riquesuave1' posted, 'Don't start the cappin now,' while '@dha__mie' observed, 'Every since you made that shitty interview, you'd been post Steph more lol.'

According to the Times of India, neither Stephen nor his wife, Ayesha, has responded to the backlash surrounding the latest update.

Fans Call it Phoney: The Social Media Pile-On

Earlier this year, Ayesha appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she confessed, 'No. I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married. I thought I was going to be a 'career girl', and that's it.'

The well-known mother of four continued, 'After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared, and I didn't think twice about it.'

Following the interview, on the platform X, one person remarked that Ayesha Curry is 'living proof that no matter if your rich and successful women will still find a way to complain.' Similarly, another user's message criticised her for speaking out, 'after God blessed her with an incredibly privileged life, an awesome husband, and amazing children.'

Ayesha curry is living proof that no matter if your rich and successful women will still find a way to complain https://t.co/sC5B65oyfJ — Nico muse 🥭 (@nicomuseee) October 4, 2025

Ayesha Curry, after God blessed her with an incredibly privileged life, an awesome husband, and amazing children.. pic.twitter.com/EDcNrSzH8W — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) October 4, 2025

However, a supporter of Ayesha on X noted, 'Y'all are doing Ayesha curry the same way y'all do Michelle Obama! Y'all hate when women talk about their marriage experiences, and it's not all rainbows and sunshine lol.'

Y’all are doing Ayesha curry the same way y’all do Michelle Obama! Y’all hate when women talk about their marriage experiences, and it’s not all rainbows and sunshine lol. — Ms.pinkstarr💕 (@MsPinkstarr) October 4, 2025

Someone else expressed solidarity with Ayesha, claiming the flak she gets for talking about her union 'shows how ingrained sexism still is.' This individual contended that the idea that a female, even one married to a celebrity, 'isn't allowed to express vulnerability without being attacked reveals how little people view women as humans.'

Silence and Scrutiny: What's Next for the Currys?

As the online debate continues, with the public divided between those who sympathise with Ayesha's truthfulness and those who call her ungrateful, one thing is certain: the Currys' life remains under intense scrutiny. While they keep their silence, every move is now being analysed as either an honest post or a desperate attempt at reclaiming their image.