Episode 2 of One-Punch Man Season 3 is primed to swap boardrooms for a battlefield as the Hero and Monster Associations edge toward open conflict. After a divisive premiere, all signs point to a sharper focus on Garou and the Monster Association arc, with the action finally catching up to the anticipation.

Release Date And Time: One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 2

Episode 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, 19 October, at 7:45 a.m. on Japanese TV networks. For the United States, the episode will be available with a half‑hour delay at 8:15 a.m. Pacific / 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Hulu and Disney+.

On Crunchyroll, new Season 3 episodes stream on Sundays at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time. The schedule aligns with the anime's broadcast on Japanese television, ensuring near‑simulcast access for global fans.

Where To Watch In The US, UK, And Beyond

Unlike most regions, the US does not get One-Punch Man Season 3 on Crunchyroll. American viewers should stream Episode 2 on Hulu or Disney+ shortly after its Tokyo TV Network release, with a paid subscription required for either platform.

In the UK, Europe, and most of the world, One-Punch Man Season 3 remains on Crunchyroll, and Episode 2 will be available there. The staggered rollout has been confusing, but region‑specific platforms are now clearer for catching the episode as it drops.

Detailed Timetable (based on Japanese TV broadcast schedule):

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, 19 October 2025 — 11:45 p.m.

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Sunday, 19 October 2025 — 7:45 a.m.

Central Standard Time (CST): Sunday, 19 October 2025 — 9:45 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – New York: Sunday, 19 October 2025 — 10:45 a.m.

Central European Time (CET): Sunday, 19 October 2025 — 4:45 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST): Sunday, 19 October 2025 — 8:15 p.m.

Why Episode 1 Divided Fans On Animation And Pacing

Season 3's long‑awaited return landed with a thud for many, with an opening that leaned heavily on meetings and strategy instead of spectacle. The 24‑minute runtime felt slow, and the limited animation drew criticism for scenes that looked 'more like a PNG slideshow than actual motion'.

Still, the premiere did the narrative groundwork. It resumed the standoff between the Hero Association and the Monster Association, with sponsor Narinki demanding an immediate rescue for his kidnapped son, Waganma. The table is set — now the series needs to serve the main course.

One Punch Man Season 3 trailer

ANIME VS MANGA COMPARISON 🫡#OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/JjSlaccrlX — VishalSid | CW: JJBA (@VishalSid_1) February 29, 2024

The Story So Far: Saitama, Fubuki, And Garou In Position

Fubuki's Blizzard Group seeks backup from Saitama and his circle, still recovering from the Elder Centipede fight. Saitama agrees to help, partly for the chance to cross paths with Garou.

Meanwhile, Garou awakens inside the Monster Association's base and is forced to prove himself by slaying a hero within a day. His thread is tightening, and Episode 2 is the moment it starts to snap.

'The Hunt Begins': Action, Stakes, And Garou's Rise

Titled The Hunt Begins, Episode 2 is expected to pivot from setup to action as the first real battle of the season ignites. Multiple heroes are mobilising while monsters prepare to strike, promising a significant uptick in pace and urgency.

With the Monster Association arc heating up, Garou should take centre stage as his mission turns deadly — and a collision course with Saitama feels inevitable. It's also the perfect juncture for J.C. Staff to showcase the dynamic fight animation fans have been asking for.