Bard College president Leon Botstein is stepping down after an independent investigation found he made around 25 visits to Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse, according to a report by law firm WilmerHale released in April 2026.

According to The Guardian, Botstein's move to step down suggests those interactions could have exposed the college to serious reputational and ethical risks.

The news follows months of investigation after Bard's board of trustees commissioned WilmerHale to examine Botstein's past relationship with Epstein. Botstein, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, had previously said he was not friends with Epstein.

Botstein's Ties to Epstein Detailed in Review

According to the WilmerHale review, Botstein's contact with Epstein spanned roughly from 2012 to 2019. During that period, the report found he visited Epstein's Manhattan townhouse about 25 times and also made a two-day trip to Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

The report further notes that Epstein visited Bard College on two occasions. Investigators said some of these meetings included 'multiple women' later identified as Epstein's victims. The law firm stated that Botstein's interactions with Epstein 'could have alerted' him to the risk that his engagement with the financier might be seen as legitimising him, despite his criminal history.

The report also claims a senior faculty member had warned Botstein against continuing contact with Epstein. Botstein, however, reportedly maintained that Epstein's past conviction meant he could be viewed as rehabilitated, and argued that Bard's financial needs were a priority.

One line quoted in the report captures Botstein's thinking in very direct terms. He is said to have remarked that he would 'take money from Satan if it permitted me to do God's work.'

Investigators say this comment reflects how he approached his dealings with Epstein, suggesting he was willing to overlook serious concerns in order to secure funding for Bard College and support its wider goals.

Report Raises Concerns Over Epstein Links at Bard College



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The WilmerHale findings also raised questions about financial dealings between Botstein and Epstein-linked entities. The report says Botstein received consulting fees in 2016 under an agreement with an Epstein organisation, which he did not disclose to Bard's board at the time. He reportedly said he intended the money to be donated back to the college, but investigators noted they could not fully verify how those funds were ultimately accounted for.

The board said in its statement that any funds connected to Epstein would now be redirected towards organisations supporting survivors of sexual harm. It also confirmed Botstein's retirement would take effect at the end of June 2026, with an orderly transition planned.

Beyond confirmed meetings, the report describes additional invitations extended to Epstein that were never taken up, including stays in campus accommodation and attendance at student events. Investigators said these offers still raised concerns about the extent to which Epstein was given access to educational spaces and communities.

The review concluded that Botstein did not appear to consider the reputational or safeguarding risks his association with Epstein could bring to Bard students or the institution itself. It also noted that earlier public statements by Botstein had not fully reflected the scope of his interactions.

In his own statement, Botstein did not directly respond to the report's conclusions. He said he had already planned to retire after more than five decades at the college and cited his age and long tenure as part of that decision. He also said he intended to remain involved at Bard as a faculty member and musician.

The WilmerHale report has left the college facing uncomfortable questions about oversight, judgment and how elite institutions handle relationships tied to figures later accused of serious crimes.