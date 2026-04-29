Elon Musk has faced heavy backlash after reacting to the weekend shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, with a post about people willing to 'die to assassinate.' The Tesla and SpaceX chief shared the remark on X just hours after the incident and has since been criticised by users who accuse him of fuelling conspiracy talk instead of calming tensions.

The controversy followed chaotic scenes on Saturday 25 April when an alleged gunman, identified in reports as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, rushed a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton. According to accounts cited in the report, Allen fired multiple shots before being tackled and handcuffed by law enforcement. He never made it into the ballroom where journalists and members of President Donald Trump's administration were gathered, but Trump, Melania and other officials were swiftly evacuated.

Elon Musk 'Assassinate' Remark Ignites Fury on X

Musk, 54, weighed in the next day with a brief but loaded post that quickly became part of the story itself. 'If they're willing to die to assassinate, imagine what they will do if they gain political power,' he wrote on X.

If they’re willing to die to assassinate, imagine what they will do if they gain political power — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2026

Read as a warning about political extremism, the comment landed in an information vacuum. Musk gave no clear indication of who 'they' referred to and made no effort to separate verified facts from rumour swirling around the shooting.

Users reacted almost immediately. 'This is how everyone knows it's fake. You chime in with stupid propaganda instead of trying to calm tensions,' one person wrote, accusing Musk of stoking public anxiety rather than easing it. 'Keep lighting the wicks, but don't be shocked when it all blows up in your face.'

This is how everyone knows it’s fake. You chime in with stupid propaganda instead of trying to calm tensions. Keep lighting the wicks, but don’t be shocked when it all blows up in your face. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 26, 2026

Another user focused on the vagueness of the wording, writing: 'Unclear who "they" is intended to refer to here. Nobody willing to die to assassinate is running for public office in the United States.'

A third went further, arguing that Musk's involvement only deepened suspicion. 'Oh boy, when YOU get involved, we know it's a big con. Not that we had any doubt it was staged, but you just confirmed it.'

No reporting so far has established any broader plot, political link or conspiracy behind Allen's alleged actions, and no authority has suggested the incident was staged. Musk has not, in the material provided, clarified who was meant or issued a follow-up statement addressing the criticism.

Shooting Scare Revives Musk and Trump Tensions

The backlash over Musk's 'assassinate' post comes against an already complicated recent history between the billionaire and Donald Trump.

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The world's richest man was once an enthusiastic ally of the president. That relationship soured in 2025 after Musk publicly attacked Trump's so called 'Big Beautiful Bill,' a flagship package that combined a rise in the national debt ceiling with substantial tax cuts. Musk argued the measure would wipe out savings linked to the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which he had previously overseen.

The dispute soon spilled into public view. Their exchanges on social media grew sharper, with Musk at one point claiming, according to Axios, that Trump was 'in the Epstein files.'

By June 2025, Musk appeared to acknowledge he had overreached. In a post on X, he said he had 'gone too far,' a rare retreat from a figure better known for doubling down.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Three months later, cameras captured what appeared to be a tentative thaw. Musk and Trump were seen speaking and shaking hands at Charlie Kirk's memorial service, prompting speculation that the feud had been quietly set aside.

That history matters because it colours every intervention Musk now makes around Trump, especially in moments of high tension. A vague sentence about people willing to die to assassinate and then gain power lands differently when it comes from someone who once helped amplify Trump's political brand in tech circles, then turned publicly against him.

There is no direct evidence in the material provided that Musk's latest remark was aimed at Trump, his opponents or any specific group, and there is no indication of how the White House views the intervention. But the pattern is familiar. A major security scare erupts, facts remain incomplete, and a provocative Musk post becomes a story in its own right.

For a man who controls one of the loudest megaphones in global politics, that is unlikely to be the last time.