The government of Zambia faces an unprecedented diplomatic ultimatum with severe public health implications, as an impending deadline forces officials to weigh sovereign resource control against lifesaving medical aid. By 30 April, the nation must finalise a controversial bilateral agreement granting the United States priority access to its vital mineral reserves, or face the immediate termination of funding that sustains human immunodeficiency virus treatments for millions.

This high-stakes negotiation intertwines the global race for green energy components with one of the most vulnerable healthcare systems on the continent. With nearly 10 per cent of the Zambian adult population affected by the virus, the abrupt withdrawal of American financial backing threatens to collapse a health infrastructure that has relied on international support for more than two decades.

Why US Demand For Copper And Cobalt Is Squeezing Zambia's Healthcare

Zambia is one of the world's biggest copper producers, and it also sits on major deposits of lithium and cobalt. Because these minerals are absolutely essential for building electric vehicles and solar panels, major global powers are now in a tight race to secure their supply chains for the future.

The catch is that the proposed health agreement actually requires American companies to get priority access to these valuable resources over any foreign competitors. A memorandum of understanding drafted by the US State Department links this economic priority directly to public health funding.

If negotiations fail, the document states that all associated healthcare financing will end immediately. Zambian officials had previously abandoned the discussion table in late 2025 due to these stringent conditions.

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For over twenty years, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief has served as the fundamental backbone of the Zambian health response. The extensive programme historically financed about 80 per cent of the entire national strategy to effectively combat the devastating epidemic.

The initiative is officially credited with saving over 26 million lives globally since its inception. However, recent policy shifts under President Donald Trump have already disrupted this vital assistance network.

This move comes right after the current administration decided to freeze several foreign aid budgets at the start of its second term. This action caused a decline in the number of patients receiving treatment for the first time in the history of the programme, setting a tense precedent for the current negotiations.

In case anyone isn’t aware, Trump is demanding Zambia to hand over its mineral rights by end of day tomorrow or the U.S. gov’t will cut off the country’s access to the AIDS medications that are literally keeping its citizens alive.



Just thought y’all should know.￼ — Jenni (@hashjenni) April 29, 2026

Why Unequal Data Sharing Demands Alarm African Governments

Beyond physical mineral extraction, the sweeping American proposal includes a highly controversial provision regarding sovereign national medical records. Washington negotiators have demanded 10 years of access to Zambian health and genetic data.

In contrast, the US is only offering five years of funding in return. This disparity has raised alarms about the exploitation of sensitive information, which is highly valuable for pharmaceutical companies developing new drugs.

Any potential medications or vaccines developed using this data would not guarantee Zambia a share of the resulting profit. Similar data clauses previously prompted activists in Kenya to launch legal action against their government, and neighbouring Zimbabwe also abandoned talks with the US over identical privacy concerns.

@aljazeeraenglish Zambia must decide by April 30 if it will provide American businesses with preferential access to its minerals, or lose support for 1.3 million people who rely on US funding for HIV treatment. Al Jazeera’s Marthe van der Wolf explains. ♬ original sound - Al Jazeera English - Al Jazeera English

How Proposed Funding Cuts Could Gut Local Health Systems

The financial terms of the new agreement represent a drastic reduction from previous commitments. The US is only offering £236.8 million ($320 million) in aid for all health programmes in Zambia in 2026.

This alarming figure marks a sharp decrease from the £271.58 million ($367 million) it provided last year for dedicated HIV programmes alone. Furthermore, the proposed £236.8 million ($320 million) budget is structured to systematically decline with each subsequent year.

Facing diminished aid and demanding concessions, the Zambian government remains reluctant to accept the current terms. According to a recent broadcast by the television programme Al Jazeera English, authorities noted they desire a diplomatic arrangement, 'just not this one.' As the deadline arrives, the survival of 1.3 million Zambians may ultimately depend on a mineral rights dispute.