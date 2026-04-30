The corridors of the White House are reportedly echoing with a new, almost unprecedented level of self-assurance. As Donald Trump settles into his second term, those around him say his focus has shifted from short-term political wins to how he will be etched into the history books, and he is speaking about his own power in strikingly absolute terms.

As Trump enters a phase of aggressive power consolidation, the US president appears less concerned with legislative losses and more focused on an almost mythical legacy. According to a new report, Trump has been telling those close to him that he is 'the most powerful person'.

Trump Allegedly Claims To Be 'Most Powerful Person To Have Lived'

Legal analyst Aaron Parnas recently brought a startling report from The Atlantic to light via TikTok, citing a senior White House official. According to this confidant, Trump has been privately musing that 'he is the most powerful person to ever live'. This internal rhetoric marks a significant shift in the president's self-perception as he seeks to leave a permanent mark on the global order.

The confidant further explained that Trump is driven by a desire to be remembered for feats that others could not achieve. He reportedly credits his success to his 'sheer power and force of will' rather than traditional diplomatic or political processes.

'He wants to be remembered as the one who did things that other people couldn't do, because of his sheer power and force of will,' the source told The Atlantic.

Moving Beyond US Presidents To Join History's Most Dominant Conquerors

This assertion of supreme power coincides with reports that Trump no longer views himself as a peer to American icons like George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. Instead, he has allegedly set his sights on the world-historical status occupied by figures such as Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Napoleon Bonaparte. He is reportedly obsessed with 'legacy defining moments' that transcend the standard four-year election cycle.

Sources indicate that Trump is increasingly indifferent to the fate of the House of Representatives or the Senate in upcoming cycles. His priority has shifted almost entirely to actions that demonstrate absolute authority and imperial-scale influence. This 'Great Man' approach to leadership suggests that he views his current term as a vehicle for historical transformation rather than a period of representative governance.

However, Trump's allies and advisers also told the outlet that he does not want to use the word 'legacy' and is only keen on 'making America greater than ever before.'

'I don't think he's sitting around musing about what people will think 100 or 200 years from now,' one of the senior officials told the outlet.

Scrutiny Intensifies Over Concealed Health Issues During Royal Visit

While several reports focused on Trump's alleged plan for his historical stature, his physical health has also become a subject of intense public speculation. Reports surfaced following King Charles III's state visit to the United States, suggesting that Trump used heavy makeup to conceal discolored or bruised hands. The presence of what appeared to be purple lesions or bruising on his right hand sparked immediate concerns among health experts and political observers.

The White House has not provided an official explanation for the discolouration, leading to theories ranging from intravenous treatment marks to age-related skin fragility. Observers noted that the application of makeup to hide these marks was unusually noticeable during the high-profile royal meeting.

This contrast between his 'most powerful' rhetoric and apparent physical vulnerability has created a jarring narrative for those monitoring his second term. As the president continues his ambitious effort to reshape the executive branch, health speculation remains a persistent backdrop to his policy decisions.