President Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi and named Deputy Todd Blanche acting chief. The dismissal stems from frustrations over Bondi handling the Jeffrey Epstein files.

He was dissatisfied with her failure to prosecute rivals like James Comey. He addressed this publicly. He stated, 'Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year.'

Why Trump Replaced Pam Bondi Amidst Epstein Scrutiny

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Bondi faced criticism over releasing documents tied to the sex offender. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 whilst awaiting trial. The scandal remains a political liability.

Trump added, 'Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country.' He noted she 'will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector to be announced at a date in the near future.'

Attention has shifted toward replacements. According to The New York Times, Trump might nominate former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin. Zeldin leads the Environmental Protection Agency.

How Todd Blanche Defended The Justice Department

Remarks from the acting chief gained attention. Blanche defended the department during a podcast interview. He firmly rejected claims that federal authorities have ignored victims.

Blanche stated, 'I'm not trying to defend Epstein. I'm not.' He elaborated, 'I do defend the work that that this department is doing today, right now, which is going after every single perpetrator anywhere. And if there's a narrative that exists that we're ignoring Epstein victims, that is false.'

When pressed regarding delayed prosecutions, he blamed a lack of proof. Blanche explained, 'Well, because you need provable evidence. And so what I can do as the deputy general is invite anybody with evidence to come to the FBI and tell us, which is what we've been screaming from the rooftops for a year.'

Blanche also dismissed online conspiracy theories. He noted, 'I think there was all kinds of references to sexual, to underage women in the files, which is why Epstein was such a disgusting man. But that's a different question.'

He then addressed specific internet rumours directly. Blanche stated, 'Do I believe that there's any validity to the Pizzagate conspiracy? I do not.'

The new Acting Attorney General 🤡



Todd Blanche: We’re not going to prosecute the predators in the Epstein files or release their names to the public. pic.twitter.com/rhVNjmzFCs — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) April 2, 2026

Why Lee Zeldin Faced Controversy Over A Misidentified Donor

A controversy unfolded involving Zeldin and campaign records. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett cited 2020 donations made to the former congressman by a contributor named Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawmakers later clarified the backer was not the trafficker. The donor was a Long Island neurosurgeon with the identical name.

The doctor responded with humour. He joked, 'I think that I should contribute money to Jasmine Crockett and then let everybody know that she also took money from Jeffrey Epstein.' He told the New York Post, 'Until she said something, it was never an issue.'

He recalled, 'I say my name and sometimes people will give me a look, or whatever,' and, 'I always look at them and say I don't understand, and I make it like I'm dumb. Listen, that's my name.'

He remarked, 'Listen, anytime a doppelganger is tied to a less-than-desirable, it's never a good situation,' concluding, 'But it doesn't matter to me. I couldn't care less. The only thing that bothers me about having the name Jeffrey Epstein is people like you calling me to ask me these questions.'