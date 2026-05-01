A Florida man widely known online as 'Palm Beach Pete' is caught in another wave of online backlash after a viral clip circulating showed him making a remark that drew alarm and criticism across social media.

The video, shared across platforms including X (formerly Twitter), features the man, who has gone viral previously due to his resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein, speaking about social interactions involving younger people, a comment that quickly intensified online scrutiny, according to Fox News.

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New Video Remark Fuel Online Debate & Concern

The footage is part of a wave of viral content involving Palm Beach Pete, who first gained attention after being filmed driving in South Florida, with viewers online incorrectly linking him to Jeffrey Epstein due to his appearance.

The earlier clip triggered conspiracy theories and discussions online before he publicly identified himself and rejected any association with the convicted financier.

In the new circulating post, the remark attributing to him referencing spending time with 'young kids' was widely shared and interpreted in different ways online, prompting concern and debate. 'How many people my age get to hang out with young kids?' he said in the video.

Social media users quickly flooded one post of the video with comments, with one saying Palm Beach Pete even sounds like Epstein, and another saying he's probably Epstein's clone while suggesting a DNA test for evidence. The majority of the online comments that are circulating suggest his remarks may be interpreted as inappropriate and have raised concern among viewers.

Palm Beach Pete's First Viral Clip

Palm Beach Pete first became a topic of widespread online discussion after a short video of him driving along a highway while being recorded by a passerby. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where viewers began commenting on his resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein, triggering confusion and speculation.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Jeffrey Epstein lookalike Palm Beach Pete just uploaded this video thanking everyone for sending him positive vibes and support after going viral.



pic.twitter.com/mtdj0nZUCr — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 20, 2026

He later addressed the speculations and emphasised he is not Epstein, writing on an Instagram post, 'Good morning everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete from Palm Beach, Florida. I want to thank everybody for the positive comments I got from saying I'm not Jeffrey Epstein. I'm so not Jeffrey Epstein, I'm me being me,' per Fox News.

He also made remarks rejecting any association with Epstein, stressing both the seriousness of Epstein's actions and the fact that he himself is not connected and remains alive. He said that Epstein is 'a very bad person, what he did, obviously, and he is dead. And I'm alive.'

Online Debate Intensifies Over Resemblance and Comment

The current viral video of Palm Beach Pete has drawn heightened attention due to the coincidence between his viral resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of running a vast sex trafficking network that victimised underage girls, and a separate remark circulating online where he seems to boast access to young children.

THE JEFFERY EPSTEIN "LOOKALIKE" PALM BEACH PETE POSTED ANOTHER BIZARRE VIDEO...



What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/qIXklpAw07 — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) April 24, 2026

Social media users have pointed out that the combination of his appearance and the phrasing of his comment referencing spending time with young children has amplified both scrutiny and concern.

The overlap between the visual similarity that first drove the viral attention and the wording of the later statement has fuelled ongoing debate online, with many users questioning context while others highlight how quickly perception can escalate in high-profile internet moments.