Newly released legal documents from the US Department of Justice have shed light on the unusual social network of Jeffrey Epstein, uncovering surprising links to the world of professional magic.

Blaine's Goldfish Stunt Filmed at Epstein's Residence

David Blaine was determined to pull off his next big stunt, even though it meant he had to swallow kerosene. To get himself ready for such a risky move, the world-renowned illusionist started training with water and a couple of goldfish. While director Woody Allen stood by as a witness, Blaine downed a glass of water that had two live fish swimming inside it.

After hours of spitting water into a basin in short bursts, the two goldfish eventually resurfaced from his stomach and landed in a bowl, seemingly unaffected. This footage later appeared in the 2013 ABC special David Blaine: Real or Magic, but the illusionist has never acknowledged that the segment was actually shot inside Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse, according to CNN, which cited documents from the US Justice Department's Epstein's files.

David Blaines friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/AcSeFp2Pjr — mrredpillz jokaqarmy (@JOKAQARMY1) April 30, 2026

In April 2013, Epstein sent an email to Soon-Yi Previn mentioning that Blaine 'wanted to do the goldfish trick tonight for Woody and film it.' Subsequent correspondence from Epstein's assistant, Lesley Groff, discussed the magician returning to the house to 'finish his Woody Allen shoot.' However, Epstein halted the plans, replying, 'not until i am back.'

Years of Documented Communication and Social Ties

The documents track a relationship between Epstein and Blaine lasting from 2012 to 2016, though other clues indicate Blaine was a guest at Epstein's home as far back as 2003. Among the records is a video that seems to capture the magician entertaining Bill Gates during a gathering hosted by the financier.

THE EPSTEIN FILES: MEMBER OF THE MAGIC CIRCLE DAVID BLAINE WITH BILL GATES.



EFTA01137029 pic.twitter.com/cPY21c4Nj9 — William Ramsey Investigates (@WilliamRamseyIn) April 8, 2026

Epstein occasionally attempted to connect Blaine with political figures and exchanged messages regarding social events involving 'girls'. In one email from September 2015, Epstein told the magician, 'You missed some amazing girls last night.' The files do not clarify the specific context or the ages of the individuals mentioned in that exchange.

Read more Epstein Files Reveal Alarming Message Referring to 'Sexy' 9-Year-Old Brazilian Girl—Sender's Identity Redacted Epstein Files Reveal Alarming Message Referring to 'Sexy' 9-Year-Old Brazilian Girl—Sender's Identity Redacted

The Epstein documents further reveal that in May 2015, Blaine provided a recommendation letter for a woman's US visa after Epstein asked him to intervene. Both the name of the woman involved and the identity of the individual Epstein was coordinating with have been blacked out in the files.

The records mention a 2017 claim made against Blaine, which the magician denied and for which no charges were ever filed. Shortly after the matter hit the news, Epstein reached out to Blaine, sending a message that read, 'I'm there if you need anything.'

Copperfield's Presence in Epstein's Social Circle

The records also feature David Copperfield's name, marking him as one of the many famous figures who spent time with Epstein following his 2008 guilty plea. These documents confirm that the magician was part of the wide circle of celebrities who continued to associate with the financier even after he became a convicted sex offender.

The records include photos of Copperfield alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on several different occasions. Some of these images look to have been captured on Epstein's private island, Little Saint James, while others show the group at Musha Cay, the magician's own island chain in the Bahamas.

Nothing to see here, just David Copperfield and Ghislane Maxwell in bathrobes looking like two besties about to share some candy together. I'm sure David Copperfield only went to Epstein's island for the candy, right? Not to abuse young children, right? pic.twitter.com/ozZKtSkxzw — Just Your Average American (@ScottBornAgain) April 16, 2026

Records of messages Copperfield left for Epstein go as far back as 2005, although the documents don't specify exactly when the two first met. While the full timeline of their relationship remains uncertain, these logs confirm they were in contact years before Epstein's initial legal troubles began.

FBI Records of Parallel Investigations

An internal FBI document from 2007 stands out as one of the most significant details regarding Copperfield. At that time, Epstein was the subject of a sex trafficking probe in Florida, while federal agents were also investigating Copperfield over a sexual assault claim in Washington state. The magician denied the accusation, and the case was eventually closed without any charges being filed.

The internal document shows that investigators sought to interview witnesses to find out if the relationship between Copperfield and Epstein 'included illegal activities'. Officials noted evidence of a 'connection' between them and aimed 'to determine if they both shared a predilection for minors.' Despite these mentions in the files, neither Blaine nor Copperfield has ever been charged with any crime related to Epstein.