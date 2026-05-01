A high-profile lawsuit filed in New York has placed JPMorgan Chase executive director Lorna Hajdini at the centre of serious and contested allegations, including sexual assault and career intimidation claims.

The case, brought by a former junior employee, has triggered widespread attention in financial circles, especially as the bank firmly denies wrongdoing and insists its internal review found no supporting evidence.

Allegations of Workplace Misconduct Claims

The lawsuit, filed in the New York County Supreme Court, names Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in JPMorgan's Leveraged Finance division, as the central figure in a series of serious allegations made by a former colleague.

The complainant, identified in filings as John Doe, claims he was subjected to unwanted sexual advances, coercion, and threats affecting his career progression shortly after joining the firm in 2024. The legal complaint argues that Hajdini allegedly used her senior position to exert pressure within a workplace power imbalance.

The filing also names JPMorgan Chase as a defendant, accusing the bank of failing to properly protect the employee after concerns were raised internally. However, none of the allegations have been tested in court.

Claims of Assault, Drugging and Serious Abuse Allegations

Among the most serious claims in the lawsuit are allegations of sexual assault and coercive behaviour. The filing states that the plaintiff was subjected to unwanted physical contact and explicit advances, which he says continued over a period of months.

It further alleges that Hajdini admitted to drugging him with substances, including Rohypnol, in order to facilitate sexual encounters. The complaint also includes claims of racial abuse and unauthorised access to the employee's personal financial information.

In addition, the lawsuit outlines alleged incidents outside the workplace, including claims that the executive appeared at the employee's home on multiple occasions. These accusations remain unverified and are strongly disputed by the defendant.

Denial of Claims

JPMorgan Chase has rejected all allegations, stating that an internal investigation found no evidence supporting the claims made in the lawsuit. A company spokesperson said that multiple employees cooperated with the review, but the complainant did not fully participate.

The bank has maintained that its findings do not support any misconduct and emphasised that it takes workplace complaints seriously. Hajdini, through legal representatives, has also denied all allegations and continues to remain employed by the firm.

The case is still in its early stages, and no court findings of liability have been made.

Emotional Distress, Lost Earnings, Reputational Harm

The lawsuit is ongoing in the New York County Supreme Court, with the plaintiff seeking damages for emotional distress, lost earnings, and reputational harm. He also claims to have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the alleged events.

The complaint has sparked wider attention online, particularly after a viral social media post claimed to defend Hajdini and suggested insider knowledge of her promotion within the bank. However, no evidence has been found confirming the identity or employment history of the account behind the post, leading some observers to question its credibility.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue, with both sides presenting sharply opposing accounts of what occurred. The allegations remain unproven and are currently being examined in court.