President Trump has announced that Medicare will cover GLP-1 weight loss drugs, including Ozempic, Zepbound, and Wegovy, at $50 (£40) per month starting 1 July. These drugs, which have revolutionised weight management, will become accessible to millions of seniors for a fraction of their current market cost.

Previously, these treatments were often excluded from basic coverage, leaving many to pay thousands out of pocket. This policy change marks one of the most substantial expansions of government-funded pharmaceutical access in recent years.

Expanding Medicare Coverage

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Trump's announcement represents a departure from traditional Medicare restrictions, which have historically prohibited the coverage of drugs used solely for weight loss. Under the new directive, the administration aims to curb the long-term costs of obesity-related illnesses by making preventive treatment more affordable.

'Today, I'm thrilled to announce that, starting on July 1st, we will also provide Medicare patients with the coverage for weight-loss drugs like Ozepic, Zepbound, Wegovy,' Trump said. 'It will be available for $50 a month.'

Trump said that the weight-loss drug costs $1,300 (£958). He also reminded the public that he cut insulin prices from $2,000 (£1,473) to $25 (£18).

'I'm so glad you mentioned insulin. You know, when I got insulin done, it was at the end of my term and I got it done, but it doesn't kick in statutorily for two years,' Trump continued. 'I said, boy, I better win because if I don't, some guy is going to take credit for something that I did that they could have never done.'

By lowering the barrier to entry, the president claims the move will save the healthcare system money over time.

Supporters of the plan argue that obesity is a chronic medical condition rather than a lifestyle choice, necessitating modern pharmaceutical intervention. The July rollout is expected to trigger a significant surge in prescriptions nationwide.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces Medicare patients will begin receiving weight loss drugs like Ozempic for $50 PER MONTH starting July 1



It's currently $1,300!



That's a HELL of a reduction. pic.twitter.com/o65GPIv0HP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2026

Public Backlash and the Economic Reality of Subsidies

Social media platforms have seen varied reactions, many of which are sharply critical of the president's promotion of these drugs. One critic asked, 'Why should everyone pay for the poor lifestyle choices of others?'

Some users have also voiced concerns regarding the long-term health implications, suggesting that reliance on medication is unhealthy compared to a traditional diet and exercise regimen.

Others have questioned whether the $50 (£40) price point reflects an actual price reduction or a government subsidy. There is a fundamental economic distinction between the two. A price reduction occurs when a manufacturer lowers the retail price, meaning the total amount of money exchanged for the product decreases. In contrast, a subsidy involves the taxpayer covering the difference between the market price and the consumer's cost. Critics argue that if the market price remains at $1,300 (£958), the government is simply shifting the financial burden to the public purse.

Yeah let’s reward fat people on welfare. Awesome. — Dan Boots (brilliant/handsome/hilarious) (@newboots1977) May 1, 2026

I wish he wouldn’t promote these drugs. They aren’t safe and everyone knows it. — 🇺🇸 Bekah 🇺🇸 (@bekahj) May 1, 2026

Make healthier groceries affordable!!! Not fucking drugs!!! — Amlkr Crzo (@cerezoamilkar) May 1, 2026

This is not a reduction in price it is a massive increase in subsidy.



The price is still $1300 the rest is just paid for wi try taxpayer money.



Why should everyone pay for the poor lifestyle choices of others? — Alan Roberts (@AlanRoberts) May 1, 2026

Pass. It eats away your muscles and bones. Proper diet, exercise, and a little self control go a very long way. I quit drinking and eating out of boredom and late, and I’m down over 30 pounds. It’s actually really easy if you think about it and are intentional every day. — 💩 on the Democrats absurdity! (@wolvespoo) May 1, 2026

Kennedy Under Fire for Defending Drastic Price Reduction Claims

Trump has been working on reducing drug prices significantly. At one point, he claimed a 600% reduction in drug prices. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the president, saying 'President Trump has a different way of calculating percentages. If you have a $600 (£480) drug and you reduce it to $10 (£8), that's a 600% reduction.'

Critics, however, point out that a reduction of that magnitude is mathematically impossible, as a 100% reduction would already bring the cost to zero. This mathematical discrepancy has left Kennedy under fire as he attempts to justify the administration's aggressive rhetoric against pharmaceutical companies.

While the goal of lowering costs is popular, the specific figures the White House has provided have led to accusations of exaggeration.