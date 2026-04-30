House Democrats moved to hold former Attorney General Pam Bondi in civil contempt of Congress on 29 April 2026, minutes before Republicans announced a new testimony date in a sequence that exposed the political fault lines surrounding the alleged Trump administration cover-up of the Epstein files.

The contempt resolution, led by Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) and every Democratic member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, followed Bondi's refusal to appear for a legally binding deposition on 14 April 2026.

The subpoena compelling her testimony had been issued in March 2026 with rare bipartisan support on a committee that has been sharply divided along party lines. In a striking sequence of events, Republicans on the Oversight Committee announced a new date for Bondi's appearance precisely 45 minutes after the contempt charges were filed.

A Bipartisan Subpoena Born of the DOJ's Botched File Release

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in November 2025, required the Department of Justice to release all files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days. The DOJ missed the 19 December 2025 statutory deadline. On Christmas Eve, it announced the discovery of more than one million additional potentially relevant documents, saying the process could take 'a few more weeks.'

The failure provoked outrage across party lines. Twelve senators had already written to the DOJ's acting Inspector General in December 2025 urging an independent audit of the department's compliance, arguing that any withholding of documents beyond the circumstances permitted by the statute 'is against the law.' Republican co-sponsor of the transparency legislation, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), posted publicly that the 'DOJ did break the law by making illegal redactions and by missing the deadline.'

DOJ did break the law by making illegal redactions and by missing the deadline.



By the way, who’s controlling the DOJ X account on Christmas Eve and using words like “dope” to refer to reporters? https://t.co/7ITXfVsT0h — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 24, 2025

The House Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), subpoenaed Bondi in March 2026 following a motion backed by all committee Democrats and five Republicans: Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Ranking Member Garcia is a hypocrite.



The Clintons defied lawful subpoenas for seven months, and he said nothing. When the Oversight Committee moved to hold them in contempt of Congress, he voted no. Last week, the Department of Justice indicated that Pam Bondi would not appear… https://t.co/8FVQhk7PYL — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 14, 2026

The subpoena passed the full committee 24 to 19. A prior voluntary meeting between Bondi, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and committee members grew contentious, with Democrats walking out over the scope of the questioning.

Trump fired Bondi on 2 April 2026, partly as a consequence of the political fallout over her handling of the Epstein files release. The DOJ subsequently argued that because she was no longer in post, she could not appear in an official capacity. Democrats rejected that position, noting that the subpoena was issued to Bondi by name and remained legally binding regardless of her employment status.

Contempt Filed, New Date Confirmed 45 Minutes Later

On the morning of 29 April 2026, Garcia and his Democratic colleagues officially filed a civil contempt resolution against Bondi. The resolution would instruct the full House of Representatives to seek a court order compelling her appearance. 'Pam Bondi has illegally defied our committee, skipped her deposition, and has refused to cooperate.'

After we put the pressure on her by filing contempt charges today, Pam Bondi finally scheduled her hearing before the Oversight Committee.



We look forward to seeing her — but if she skips out, we’re holding her in contempt. pic.twitter.com/mMzDr3uu6N — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 30, 2026

Garcia said in a statement. 'Bondi has extensive personal knowledge about the Trump Administration's handling of the Epstein files, and regardless of her job title, her testimony and cooperation are crucial. The survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse deserve answers and the American people deserve the truth.'

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who joined Garcia and colleagues at a media availability on Capitol Hill, directed her remarks at survivors of Epstein's abuse. 'Our resolution is essential in getting us one step closer to accountability for the victims who have been sentenced with a lifetime sentence of navigating trauma,' Pressley said. 'Whether you are a politician, a prince, or a president, we will not let go and a reckoning is on the way.'

Oversight Republicans responded within the hour. The committee's Republican majority posted to X that they had secured Bondi's appearance for 29 May 2026, calling the Democrats' contempt resolution 'theater and completely unnecessary.' Democrats were unmoved. The Oversight Democrats account posted in reply: 'Well look at this... 45 minutes after we file contempt charges against Pam Bondi for defying her subpoena to testify, @GOPoversight finally announces a date for her appearance. When Democrats fight, we win.'

Today we filed contempt charges against Pam Bondi for refusing to testify about the Epstein files coverup.



45 mins later, the GOP announced her appearance date.



We'll keep pushing for accountability.



Whether you’re a politician, prince or president—a reckoning is on the way. pic.twitter.com/XMY09E7vx7 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) April 29, 2026

Transcribed Interview, Not Sworn Testimony: A Critical Distinction

The format of Bondi's 29 May appearance differs materially from the original deposition. According to CNN, Bondi will sit for a transcribed interview rather than a sworn deposition, meaning she will not be required to take an oath before speaking. She will, however, be warned at the outset that making false statements to Congress is a criminal offence under federal law. CNN issued a correction to an earlier version of its reporting that had described the appearance as a sworn deposition.

Read more Was Pam Bondi Arrested? Contempt Hold and Possible Charges Explained After She Skipped Epstein Subpoena Hearing Was Pam Bondi Arrested? Contempt Hold and Possible Charges Explained After She Skipped Epstein Subpoena Hearing

The change in format follows a period in which some Republicans waffled over whether Bondi needed to testify under oath at all, after she had already met voluntarily with the panel. Democrats were also kept in the dark about the scheduling of the original 14 April deposition. DOJ officials had claimed that Bondi's counsel had communicated with Oversight Democrats to confirm the date. Democrats called that 'a bald-faced lie.' Oversight Chairman Comer confirmed on the record that he had not communicated the date to Democrats and did not know whether they had been informed.

Republicans who originally joined Democrats in subpoenaing Bondi have not publicly signalled whether they will support the contempt resolution if Bondi fails to appear on 29 May. Given that five of them voted with Democrats to compel her testimony, the resolution could theoretically pass if she is again a no-show.

GAO, the DOJ Inspector General, and the House Oversight Committee will each pursue parallel lines of accountability. The question heading into 29 May is not only whether Bondi will show up, but how much of the truth she will be allowed to tell.