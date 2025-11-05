A 15-year-old boy from Barnsley took his own life after being bullied at school by a group of 'so-called friends,' an inquest has heard.

Jack Allot, a young farmer with a passion for tractors, was found dead by his parents at their family farm in January after enduring weeks of bullying. His mother, Sarah Richardson, told Sheffield Coroners' Court that her son had confided in her about being 'bothered' by peers at his secondary school.

She said Jack was targeted 'because he was so nice.' 'He was such a happy, nice, loving, generous boy,' she told the inquest. 'He was beautiful, sensitive, generous. He loved his animals. He was my number one.'

Parents' Heartbreaking Discovery

Recalling the day of her son's death, Sarah said she found a note from Jack and immediately feared the worst. She and Jack's father, John, raced to their farm, where they discovered he had taken his own life. Emergency services were called, but the teenager was pronounced dead at Barnsley District General Hospital.

Assistant coroner Rebecca Connell stated that Jack died by suicide, describing his death as 'a huge waste of a very young and delightful life.'

Community Honours Young Farmer

Jack's funeral, held on 28 February, drew hundreds of mourners and a convoy of nearly 100 tractors — a tribute to his love of farming. The procession brought Barnsley to a standstill as family, friends and members of the local farming community paid their respects.

The local group Tractor Lads Around Penistone has since launched a fundraiser in Jack's memory to support Bee Kind for Honey, a Barnsley-based youth suicide-prevention charity. A Christmas tractor run later this month will raise money for mental-health outreach programmes aimed at young people in rural areas.

'We decided to do our annual Christmas tractor run in memory of Jack. If we can stop one family from going through what Jack's family has gone through, we've achieved what we would like. Ever since this, I've spoken to a lot of people with mental health problems and have come forward to us. We're just doing it in the memory of young Jack.' said Andy Lucas, a member of the group.

Calls for Stronger Action on Bullying

The case has reignited calls for schools to take a tougher stance against bullying and to improve pastoral support for students facing emotional distress. Local campaigners say young people in farming communities can be especially vulnerable to isolation and mental-health challenges.

Sarah Richardson said she hopes sharing her son's story will raise awareness and prevent future tragedies. 'Jack was loved by everyone who met him,' she said. 'No family should ever have to experience what we have.'

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or severe distress, help is available. In the UK, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123, or text 'SHOUT' to 85258 for confidential support. You can also contact Papyrus HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141 for advice on supporting young people.