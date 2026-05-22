Broadcasting to a live social media audience always carries a degree of unpredictability for celebrities. American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha recently experienced this firsthand during an interactive broadcast that quickly turned uncomfortable.

Instead of building hype for her upcoming musical releases, the artist watched her viewership plummet in real time as she previewed an unreleased track. The clip spread quickly on X, where reactions were sharply divided.

Viral Instagram Live Shows 800 Viewers Dropping Instantly

The awkward situation unfolded while Rexha was broadcasting to thousands of her followers on Instagram. She decided to share an exclusive sneak peek of her new song titled 'Tokyo,' but the reaction was overwhelmingly negative in terms of audience retention.

Almost immediately after the music began, the viewer count decreased rapidly, with approximately 800 people exiting the stream within moments. A screen recording of the mass exodus quickly migrated to X (formerly Twitter), where it went viral.

One user shared the clip and highlighted the sharp decline in her viewers. 'Not Bebe Rexha losing 800 viewers on her Instagram Live the second she started playing her music 😭😭 I lowk feel bad for her,' the X user wrote.

'The way numbers kept dropping,' one commented.

The visible drop in engagement created an undeniable awkwardness that the singer seemed to struggle to ignore on camera, with one commenter saying she looked like she was 'dying slowly.'

Not Bebe Rexha losing 800 viewers on her Instagram Live the second she started playing her music 😭😭 I lowk feel bad for her pic.twitter.com/436U9W9iYZ — Transleytanked (@transleytanked) May 22, 2026

the way numbers kept dropping….. — abhijith (@abhidoes) May 22, 2026

'You Can See the Embarrassment'

The viral clip generated mixed opinions on social media, with fans and critics offering different theories about the mass departure. Some supportive fans argued that the audience probably left to avoid spoilers about her new music before its official debut.

Many users were less forgiving, with one stating, 'Omg u can literally $ee the embarrassment .. second hand.' Other critics claimed the viewers left because they did not like the electronic snippet of the unreleased song.

Meanwhile, some suggested the singer had kept her fan base waiting too long for new material. Her last major music release, 'I'm the Drama,' dropped on 28 June 2024, leaving listeners eager but increasingly impatient. 'Her fault for lying and delaying songs for so long, it lost all the hype. Terrible timing,' one commenter noted.

Despite the reaction to the live preview, the complete version of 'Tokyo' is officially set to be released on 12 June 2026. Some fans are already looking forward to it, with one saying, 'I really love this song !! I can't wait to listen to it.'

Wait maybe they wanted to avoid getting spoiled- pic.twitter.com/9cr9HLSOjo — Transleytanked (@transleytanked) May 22, 2026

How fast did the view count drop? As I had to close the clip when it started playing.. — Chew Ballz (@BearKilla212) May 22, 2026

She look like she dying slowly. But faster than me. — A.K (@ooussain) May 22, 2026

Omg u can literally $ee the embarrassment .. second hand — 5$TAR ☆ (@NAE5iVE) May 22, 2026

She saw everyone leaving the live and said yeah let me end this real quick she knew she was gonna be in there alone by the time the song ended 😭 pic.twitter.com/hzP00mFXYK — Transleytanked (@transleytanked) May 22, 2026

Who Is Bebe Rexha?

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Bebe Rexha is an American singer and songwriter with a string of international chart hits. She is best known for her Grammy-nominated single 'I'm Good (Blue),' an electronic dance track produced alongside David Guetta. She also co-wrote 'The Monster,' a hit for Eminem and Rihanna.

She found further success in country music with the crossover track 'Meant to Be,' a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line that spent a record-breaking 50 weeks at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart.

The monumental achievement eventually earned her the Academy of Country Music's prestigious Music Event of the Decade award. While this recent Instagram Live incident brought undesired scrutiny, Rexha remains a deeply established and prominent figure in modern pop music.