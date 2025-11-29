Jessie J broke down mid-song while performing Comes in Waves, a deeply personal piece featured on her newly released album.

The emotional moment unfolded during a London album-release event on Friday, where the singer became visibly moved as she revisited one of the most painful chapters of her life.

Performance Stalls as Jessie J Struggles Through Miscarriage Song

The breakdown occurred as Jessie J attempted to deliver the song that reflects her experience of losing her unborn baby four years ago.

Witnesses described how the singer paused, wiped away tears and fought to continue singing as the emotions resurfaced. According to People, Jessie J's voice cracked as she revisited the trauma that inspired the track.

The room fell completely still as fans watched her continue through the powerful performance.

The emotional interruption was one of the most poignant moments of the night. Jessie J has been open about her miscarriage since she shared the news in 2021, and the raw honesty embedded in Comes in Waves made the performance especially impactful.

Her decision to include the track in her live show highlights the central role that grief and healing play in her new music.

Song Rooted in 2021 Miscarriage Brings New Meaning to Her Album

Comes in Waves was written in the aftermath of Jessie J's miscarriage, an experience she publicly disclosed on social media at the time.

The song captures the unpredictable nature of grief, reflecting how moments of sadness can resurface years later.

The performance connected closely with the themes of her new album Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, released on 28 November 2025, which explores personal loss, emotional recovery and the complexity of motherhood.

The album marks her first full-length release in several years and includes multiple tracks shaped by the significant events she has navigated since 2019.

Jessie J has spoken previously about how her music has provided a creative outlet through periods of hardship, allowing her to process experiences that have defined her personal journey.

Fans React With Support as Clip Circulates Online

Audience members remained silent during the performance, many reacting with visible empathy as Jessie J attempted to steady herself.

Clips shared online from the event show fans absorbing the moment quietly, a reaction that mirrors the sensitivity of the song's subject matter.

People noted that the atmosphere reflected the emotional weight of the performance rather than shock or surprise.

The response online has continued to build, with fans praising Jessie J for choosing to perform such a personal track during a major album event.

The performance has added new momentum to conversations around her music and resilience, drawing increased attention to the album's focus on vulnerability and truth.

Health Journey Provides Wider Context for Her Return to Stage

Jessie J's emotional performance comes months after her return to the stage following health challenges earlier in 2025.

The singer underwent surgery after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, later returning to live performances in September.

People previously reported that her comeback appearance at BBC Radio 2 In the Park marked a significant moment for the artist, who has remained open about her health struggles while maintaining an active presence in music.

Her miscarriage in 2021, the birth of her son in 2023 and her recent cancer diagnosis have all shaped the narrative behind her new album.

These experiences have formed her creative direction, making her latest project one of the most personal releases of her career.

New Album Highlights Themes of Grief, Motherhood and Recovery

Don't Tease Me with a Good Time features songs that explore a wide emotional range, including loss, love and healing.

The album's release has been met with renewed interest as fans revisit the stories behind the tracks, including the one that moved Jessie J to tears on stage.

With upcoming performances and promotional events planned, the singer's candid moment has amplified attention on the deeply personal themes that anchor her music.