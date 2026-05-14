Kendrick Lamar sparked online speculation about his future with Interscope Records after fans noticed changes affecting his 2024 album GNX and several related music videos across streaming platforms on 11 May.

Read more 'Not Like Us' and 'Luther' Deleted as Kendrick Lamar Mysteriously Scrubs Major Hits From YouTube Without Warning 'Not Like Us' and 'Luther' Deleted as Kendrick Lamar Mysteriously Scrubs Major Hits From YouTube Without Warning

Listeners first reported that GNX had disappeared from Apple Music, while users also identified inconsistencies on Tidal. At the same time, YouTube uploads for tracks including 'Not Like Us,' 'Luther' and 'Euphoria' briefly vanished before reappearing, with some videos temporarily showing reset view counts.

Attention quickly focused on 'Not Like Us,' where Reddit users claimed the upload appeared to show changes to publishing or copyright information after it returned online.

The changes came days before the scheduled release of ICEMAN, the latest album from Drake, fuelling further discussion about the timing of the disruption. However, there is currently no evidence linking Drake or his representatives to the removals.

GNX and YouTube Uploads Temporarily Disappear

Fans began discussing the issue after GNX became unavailable on selected platforms without explanation. While the album remained accessible on Spotify, users reported that it had disappeared from Apple Music and Tidal for several hours before returning.

YouTube users also noticed changes affecting several of Lamar's videos. Some uploads appeared to be temporarily replaced before the original versions returned, with certain videos briefly displaying reduced or reset view counts.

No official explanation has been issued by Lamar, Interscope Records or pgLang.

Reddit Users Focus on 'Not Like Us'

Online discussion intensified after Reddit users claimed the restored upload for 'Not Like Us' appeared different from the original version.

Kendrick Lamar deleted and reuploaded the “Not Like Us” and “luther” music videos on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/8qG5levFCt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

I honestly do not believe that Kendrick can personally remove these things himself. A lot of these records and videos are tied to Interscope / UMG.



He doesn't have the power to just press that button. All this does is raise even bigger questions. — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) May 11, 2026

kendrick listed himself as an executive producer for every song on the project, previously only being a writer on certain tracks before — dave (@daveshemarx) May 12, 2026

Posters on Reddit pointed to possible changes involving publishing details, Content ID information or copyright credits linked to the video. Others suggested the removals may have been connected to backend edits involving pgLang, which Lamar co-founded in 2020 and through which he remains associated with Interscope.

Music industry commentators and fans also suggested the disruption could be linked to updates within YouTube's rights management system, which is used to track ownership and monetisation across uploaded content.

The temporary uploads that appeared during the disruption were interpreted by some users as placeholder videos used while changes were processed behind the scenes.

Drake Album Timing Fuels Online Debate

The timing drew additional attention online because the removals coincided with promotion for Drake's forthcoming album release.

Several users on Reddit and X suggested the disruption could be linked to legal disputes, publicity tactics or attempts to alter credits connected to 'Not Like Us,' one of Lamar's most commercially successful diss tracks aimed at Drake.

Kendrick Lamar reuploaded “Not Like Us” on YouTube ahead of Drake’s ICEMAN release on May 15. pic.twitter.com/rbkpy57yl0 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

Despite the speculation, no evidence has emerged to suggest the removals were connected to legal action or direct involvement from Drake's camp.

Streaming Updates Often Cause Confusion

The incident has highlighted how closely fans monitor streaming platforms and artist catalogues, particularly during periods of heightened attention around major releases and rivalries.

Temporary removals and reuploads are not uncommon on YouTube and streaming services, where publishing information, licensing data and copyright systems are routinely updated behind the scenes. In this case, the affected content was eventually restored, and there were no visible changes to the music or videos themselves once they returned online.

While theories about the disruption continue to circulate online, the disruption appears to be linked to technical or administrative updates, with no indication of a wider dispute between the artists.