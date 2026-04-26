Megan Thee Stallion's first Broadway outing since her breakup with Klay Thompson drew emotional support in the theatre and reopened old divides online.

Her tearful 'Moulin Rouge!' curtain call came just hours after she publicly accused the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating, turning a one‑night guest appearance into a focal point for fan sympathy and social media backlash.

Why Megan Cried On Stage After Her Moulin Rouge Performance

A video capturing the incident quickly circulated across various social media platforms over the weekend. In the footage, the artist is seen weeping openly after completing her guest appearance in the musical Moulin Rouge!, following a standing ovation from the audience.

Theatregoers in the crowd began shouting, 'We love you' to show their support for Megan amid her heartbreak. The emotional display followed just hours after public revelations concerning the end of her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson.

Spectators noted that the singer seemed to be processing real-life heartbreak during the curtain call. Fans highly anticipated her live appearance on Broadway.

Social Media Reactions Differ From Broadway Support

While the live audience offered immediate comfort, the reception across internet platforms was surprisingly more polarised. Many online commentators were far less sympathetic than the Broadway crowd, bringing up her past legal controversies.

Several internet users posted comments such as, 'I seen better acting on tubi!! Free Tory.' Another remarked, 'Yall believe her ? I mean she lied in court.'

These references point directly to the intense legal feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez was convicted in 2022 of shooting Megan in the feet during a dispute after a party in 2020. The polarising case left the hip-hop community divided, and many of Lanez's supporters continue to target Megan online.

Other critical social media users questioned her display of emotion, with one writing, 'Why go@on stage if [you're] feeling that down,' while another said the Grammy winner will eventually be alright.

Some users were dismissive, claiming Megan was playing the victim. These harsh reactions highlight the ongoing online divide that continues to follow the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

Scathing Instagram Stories Accuse Klay Thompson of Cheating

Read more 10 Photos of Lexie Brown: The Woman Reportedly at the Centre of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Drama 10 Photos of Lexie Brown: The Woman Reportedly at the Centre of the Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Before her Broadway appearance, Megan posted a scathing message on Instagram Story about her now-ex-boyfriend. The rapper accused the basketball star of infidelity, which quickly sparked a massive wave of online speculation.

'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got "cold feet" Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be "monogamous"????' she wrote. 'b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.'

Fans and gossip blogs immediately began analysing every detail of the alleged betrayal across social networks. WNBA player Lexie Brown was also dragged into the public drama by commentators claiming Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with her.

Megan ultimately ended the public digital tirade by clarifying her current relationship status. She issued a direct statement confirming that she had already broken up with Thompson.

'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,' the . 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.'

Thompson has yet to issue a statement about the issue. The NBA star has always kept his personal life private, but fans are hoping to hear his side of the story.