Arizona sheriff and congressional candidate Mark Lamb is facing renewed scrutiny after multiple women accused him of extramarital affairs and involvement in an alleged swinging lifestyle that sharply contrasts with his carefully cultivated conservative public image.

The allegations, which resurfaced through recent reports and interviews, have placed Lamb and his wife, Janel, at the centre of a growing controversy just as the Trump-endorsed Republican continues his political campaign. While the couple has denied wrongdoing, the claims include accusations from former friends, leaked messages, and allegations involving church officials.

Jillian Stannard Claims Mark Lamb Facilitated a Relationship With Her Husband

One of the most detailed allegations came from Jillian Stannard, the ex-wife of Matt Hilsabeck, a longtime friend of Lamb and former chair of his election committee.

Stannard alleged that Lamb facilitated a relationship between his wife, Janel, and Hilsabeck as part of what she described as a 'swinging lifestyle' involving close associates. She accused the sheriff of drawing the couple into a 'sordid swinging club,' the Daily Mail reported.

The controversy escalated after Stannard reportedly submitted sexual material, including a photo allegedly showing Lamb's penis, to church officials during an internal probe connected to the allegations. Stannard claimed Lamb later 'got in her face' over the material and issued a warning.

'Whatever you and Matt are dealing with has collateral damage,' he allegedly told her.

Conservative sheriff running for Congress and wife 'are SWINGERS.' pic.twitter.com/u4OS6uDLIl — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 22, 2026

Women Allege Affairs and Flirtatious Messages Contradicted Mark Lamb's Public Image

Additional allegations surfaced from several women who claimed they engaged in affairs or sexually charged conversations with Lamb over several years.

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Tammy Peacock alleged she had an extramarital affair with Lamb for years and even obtained a tattoo of his sheriff's badge. 'I love that tattoo,' Lamb reportedly told her in a 2016 message with a wink emoji. 'Nobody can top my favorite supporter!'

She claimed Lamb threatened to release intimate material if she went public with their relationship. Lamb allegedly told Peacock he could influence the Arizona Department of Public Safety and order them 'not to proceed.' Peacock also alleged he told her, 'My wife says she is okay with that too.'

Peacock passed away in a car crash in 2021. In messages reviewed by the Daily Beast, she described Lamb as a womaniser.

Another woman, identified as a Colorado law enforcement officer, claimed she and Lamb discussed arranging a sexual encounter after connecting through his campaign's social media operation. She alleged Lamb told her he was 'totally okay with excessively flirty.'

Who Are Mark and Janel Lamb?

Lamb rose to national prominence as sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, becoming a well-known conservative figure through television appearances and outspoken positions on border security and immigration. He and Janel Lamb are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janel also authored the book 'The Sheriff's Wife: Holding It All Together Behind the Scenes in Politics', which focused on family life and public service.

However, reports alleged the couple was 'open with a close circle of friends about their sexual activity and partners,' including claims that they frequently shared nude and provocative photographs with others.

Both Mark and Janel Lamb have denied the allegations.

Andrew Gould, a former Arizona Supreme Court justice now working with Lamb's campaign, defended the sheriff and dismissed the accusations as politically motivated. Gould told the Daily Mail those rumours had 'circulated online for years,' adding they 'are repeated without verification and often to only cause great reputational and political harm.'