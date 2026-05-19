Aerosmith frontman is set to face a civil trial in California in August this year, after a judge ruled that a child sexual assault claim dating back more than 50 years can proceed under the state's 'lookback' law.

The civil suit, filed by plaintiff Julia Misley, accuses Tyler of grooming, sexually assaulting and impregnating her in the 1970s, when she was 16 and he was in his mid‑20s.

The news came after Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, brought her case under a California statute that temporarily suspends the usual time limits for historic sexual abuse allegations.

The law, which opened a window for claims relating to alleged assaults in the 1970s, allowed her to revive accusations that would otherwise be time‑barred in other jurisdictions. Tyler, now 78, has denied wrongdoing and has been trying to get the lawsuit thrown out for more than a year.

Steven Tyler Accused Of Grooming Teen Under California Law

Misley's lawsuit centres on a relationship she says began when Tyler was 25, and she was still a minor. Court filings describe her as his 'almost teen bride' and paint a picture of a teenage fan drawn into the orbit of a rock star whose band, Aerosmith, was rapidly becoming one of America's biggest rock acts.

According to Misley's complaint, reported by SF Gate, Tyler used his fame and influence to win over her family, persuading her mother to grant him custody so he could travel with the teenager across state lines. In the filing, he is characterised as a 'lust‑crazed fiend' who allegedly used that custody arrangement to legitimise taking her on tour and engaging in sexual activity.

Aerosmith frontman and accused pedophiIe Steven Tyler will proceed to trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court after being accused of grooming, sexually assaulting and impregnating 16-year-old girl.



👉 the suit claims Tyler “used his role, status, and power as a well-known… pic.twitter.com/bdFZ0ZghII — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) May 3, 2026

The lawsuit further argues that Tyler effectively acknowledged elements of the story himself, years later, in his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?. In the book, he writes about an underage girl he calls 'Diana,' recounting that 'she was sixteen, knew how to nasty,' and claiming her parents 'fell in love' with him and 'signed a paper over for me to have custody.'

Tyler goes on to describe being 'twenty‑six' while the girl was 'sexy as hell, a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep' and calls her his 'partner in crimes of passion.' He adds that he 'almost took a teen bride.' Misley's lawyers say these passages amount to a public admission that mirrors her account. Tyler's legal team has rejected that interpretation and disputes that the memoir constitutes any admission of criminal conduct.

Judge Narrows Steven Tyler Case, But Sets Stage For Trial

A judge has already dismissed a significant portion of Misley's lawsuit on statute‑of‑limitations grounds, dealing specifically with events alleged to have taken place in Massachusetts, where the pair are said to have lived during a three‑year relationship. Massachusetts law does not offer the same extended window for civil claims arising from older sexual misconduct allegations.

However, the court ruled that one part of the case can go forward in California, because Aerosmith's touring schedule meant Tyler and Misley allegedly crossed into that state while she was still underage. The California 'lookback' provision allows that single incident, said to have occurred over one night more than 50 years ago, to be tested at trial.

Tyler's lawyer, David Long‑Daniels, framed the ruling as a substantial victory. 'This is a massive win for Steven Tyler,' he said, according to SF Gate. 'The court has decided that only one night, 50‑plus years ago, out of a three‑year relationship is allowed to remain.' For Tyler's camp, the narrowing of the case is a sign that most of Misley's claims will never reach a jury.

Misley's attorney, Jeff Anderson, sees it very differently. He argued that even a single night, if proven, is enough to establish accountability. 'It is time for justice and for Tyler to be held accountable by a jury,' he said. For Anderson and his client, the California trial is not a consolation prize after the Massachusetts dismissal but the core opportunity to test the allegations in court.

In earlier filings, Tyler has denied Misley's accusations outright and sought dismissal of the entire case. Nothing has been proven, and the matter remains contested on almost every point.

Steven Tyler's Health Woes Shadow Aerosmith's Future

The looming court battle comes at a moment when Steven Tyler's health has already ended Aerosmith's life on the road. The band's much‑touted Peace Out farewell tour was abruptly paused in September 2023 after Tyler suffered vocal cord damage. At that stage, doctors advised a minimum 30‑day rest period.

Weeks later, the group disclosed that the injury was more serious than initially believed. Alongside the vocal cord damage, Tyler had sustained a fractured larynx, forcing longer delays and throwing the farewell run into doubt. 'Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,' the band told fans in a statement at the time.

After months of treatment, Aerosmith confirmed in August 2024 that it was retiring from touring altogether, saying Tyler's voice had not recovered enough to withstand the physical demands of regular live performance. 'Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,' the band said, effectively closing the book on decades of near‑relentless touring.

Since then, Tyler has appeared only sparingly in public. In February 2025, he returned to the stage for a short set at his Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles, offering a brief reminder of the voice that powered hits such as 'Dream On,' 'Walk This Way,' 'Crazy' and 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing.' For longtime fans, the sight was reassuring, but it did not alter the band's position that Aerosmith is finished as a touring act.

Now, with his live career curtailed and his legacy under scrutiny, Tyler is heading for a courtroom rather than an arena. What a jury decides about that long‑ago 'teen bride' could end up being as significant for his place in rock history as any of the songs that made him famous.