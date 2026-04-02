Manon Bannerman, the 23-year-old Swiss vocalist in HYBE and Geffen's global girl group KATSEYE, moved swiftly on Friday to calm fan frenzy by posting on Weverse. This happened mere hours after she scrubbed the group's name from her Instagram bio. The timing followed a teaser for their new single 'Pinky Up', due out April 9, which dropped without her and sparked wild speculation she was done.

Fans first clocked the issue when Bannerman vanished from the spotlight back on February 20. Her label then announced a temporary hiatus focused on her health and wellbeing. They insisted the six-piece lineup would keep pushing forward with shows.

Manon's Instagram Move Ignites KATSEYE Panic

That brief 15-second 'Pinky Up' clip landed on April 2 KST. Eagle-eyed EYEKONs, the group's devoted fandom, noticed the gap immediately. No sign of Manon, only the remaining five members teasing the track. All this builds hype for their Coachella debut on April 10. Soon after, her Instagram bio changed. The spot that once listed KATSEYE went blank. Social media blew up. Reddit threads and X posts declared her exit. Some blamed the label for forcing her out or ignoring racism concerns.

bet it goes like this

PINKY UP MV Teaser 1

OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT APRIL 9 | 9AM PT



pre-save PINKY UP: https://t.co/KIifhJPoCq#KATSEYE_PINKYUP #KATSEYE #PINKYUP pic.twitter.com/frzaj9L1Uh — KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) April 2, 2026

K-pop and global pop followers pounced on the clue. One popular tweet claimed she was cleaning up their mess. Another questioned how positive conversations fit with bio changes and teaser exclusions. Bannerman responded directly on Weverse around midday KST on April 3. She wrote, 'Thank you so much for all the love and support you've been sending my way. I'm really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time.' She added the key line. 'HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I'm happy and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.'

Manon shares new statement via Weverse.



“Thank you so much for all the love and support you've been sending my way. I'm really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I'm happy… pic.twitter.com/RpsNnAokHc — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) April 2, 2026

Doubters see it as label scripted spin. HYBE x Geffen has stayed quiet on the Instagram shift and fan backlash. Her February break was pinned on health. Yet fans highlight promo footage where she appeared exhausted and interviews that rang false. Diversity issues run deeper. Her absence amplified complaints that Black idols in multinational groups face less spotlight and more pressure. This mirrors tensions in other acts. The label's early statement rang corporate. 'We fully support this decision. We look forward to being together again when the time is right.' No dates or details followed.

Future Clouds Hang Over KATSEYE's Big Moments

Read more Manon Allegedly Set to Leave KATSEYE, Delays Exit Announcement to April Due to Contract Obligations Manon Allegedly Set to Leave KATSEYE, Delays Exit Announcement to April Due to Contract Obligations

Coachella stands as a huge milestone for KATSEYE. Their slot comes less than two years after debuting via the survival show The Debut: Dream Academy. April 10 marks a potential breakout for HYBE's latest international bet alongside acts like BTS and LE SSERAFIM. Questions swirl about Bannerman's role. Her note suggests possibility with talk of positive talks. But the bio edit and teaser omission point to splits.

Billboards for KATSEYE’s Coachella debut have been spotted. pic.twitter.com/cNjHfsAHjD — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 1, 2026

The hiatus story shows cracks. Officials cite wellbeing. Fans allege mistreatment, including odd family related drama and mismatched statements. Manon once implied events slipped from her grasp. No fresh word from HYBE x Geffen on the furore. If she is truly happy and healthy, the social tweak raises eyebrows. Perhaps it signals solo ambitions while the group advances without her.

Her fan outreach pierces the haze. It offers a raw moment in a controlled industry. Still, without further updates or a stage return, uncertainty grips. EYEKONs hold on, cautious, eyeing the next reveal.