A 2014 interview featuring actress Anna Kendrick describing a brief encounter with pop star Katy Perry has resurfaced online and gone viral, drawing renewed attention amid separate, unrelated allegations involving Perry.

The clip, originally framed as a comedic celebrity anecdote from the Grammy Awards, shows Kendrick recounting a moment in which Perry playfully touched her chest area during a brief exchange.

The resurfacing of the interview on TikTok, X and Reddit has prompted debate about celebrity behaviour, consent, and how older interviews are interpreted in today's social media environment.

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Resurfaced 2014 Interview Goes Viral

The clip originates from Anna Kendrick's 2014 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, where she discussed attending the Grammy Awards. During the interview, Kendrick described meeting Katy Perry and recounted a brief interaction that was presented in a humorous and light-hearted manner.

Kendrick referred to the moment using informal comedic language, including describing Perry as 'aggressive' and joking about the awkwardness of the encounter. She also described Perry touching her cleavage during the interaction, which was delivered as part of a broader comedic story about celebrity encounters at major events.

The segment was met with laughter from the studio audience at the time of broadcast, and it was widely circulated in entertainment media as a humorous celebrity anecdote rather than a serious allegation.

Original Context of the Conan O'Brien Interview

The 2014 interview took place during Kendrick's promotional appearances, where she shared personal stories from award season events. The tone of the conversation was comedic throughout, consistent with the format of late-night talk shows.

Kendrick's remarks were part of a wider segment discussing awkward celebrity interactions at high-profile events such as the Grammy Awards. At no point in the original broadcast was the exchange framed as a formal complaint or accusation.

Entertainment outlets covering the interview at the time characterised it as a light-hearted and humorous story, reflecting the informal nature of celebrity interviews on late-night television. According to Page Six, Kendrick described a Grammys encounter with Perry as a 'weird night' during the interview, using joking and informal language, and referred to Perry as 'aggressive' in a light-hearted context, with audience laughter throughout the segment.

There have been no new statements from either Kendrick or Perry regarding the resurfaced footage, and no indication of any legal complaint or formal dispute.

Why the Katy Perry Clip Is Trending Again

The renewed attention to the interview comes after recent online discussion surrounding Katy Perry following separate allegations made by actress Ruby Rose, which Perry has denied through representatives.

Following those claims, social media users have begun resurfacing older interviews and public appearances involving Perry. The Anna Kendrick Conan O'Brien clip has since circulated widely across TikTok and X, often shared without full context of the original broadcast.

On social media platforms, users have debated how past celebrity interactions should be interpreted in light of current conversations around consent and professional boundaries. The clip has been repeatedly reposted with varying interpretations, contributing to its viral spread.

Social Media Debate Over Context and Consent

The viral spread of the clip has highlighted ongoing discussions about how older celebrity interviews are interpreted in the digital age. Social media users have pointed to the importance of context when viewing archived content, particularly when comedic storytelling is involved.

At the same time, others have argued that such resurfaced clips reflect changing attitudes towards acceptable behaviour and public interactions involving celebrities. The debate continues to circulate online, with the Kendrick interview remaining one of several older celebrity moments currently being re-examined in light of broader cultural discussions.