British television legend Judith Chalmers has died aged 90 after living with Alzheimer's for several years, her family confirmed.

The beloved presenter, best known for fronting ITV travel series Wish You Were Here...?, reportedly died peacefully at home on Thursday evening surrounded by her family.

In a statement shared with ITV News, her family said: 'After living an extraordinary life that involved over 60 years in broadcasting and countless advertures all over the globe, Judy sadly passed away last night, surrounded by the family she loved so much after suffering with Alzheimer's for some years.'

They added: 'We will miss her greatly but she leaves behind a giant suitcase of the happiest of memories.'

For decades, Chalmers became one of the most recognisable faces on British television, especially through her work on 'Wish You Were Here...?', which she hosted from 1974 until 2003.

The programme became a staple for UK viewers dreaming of sunny holidays abroad long before travel influencers and social media existed.

From BBC child star to travel television icon

Born in Cheshire in 1935, Chalmers started her broadcasting career at just 13 years old after joining the BBC's Northern Children's Hour.

She later became a familiar voice and face across radio and television, presenting programmes including Woman's Hour and Come Dancing during the 1960s.

She eventually moved to ITV, where she cemented her status as a household name through travel television. Her presenting style and recognisable voice made her hugely popular with audiences across generations. In 1994, Chalmers was awarded an OBE.

Away from television, she was married to former sports commentator Neil Durden-Smith and was also mother to television presenter Mark Durden-Smith.

Fans remember childhood memories of 'Wish You Were Here...?'

Following news of her death, tributes quickly flooded social media, with many viewers remembering Chalmers as a huge part of their childhood.

On Reddit, one fan described her as 'The original, and greatest travel "influencer",' while another wrote: 'Used to love watching her travel programs back in the day! Rest in Peace.'

Others reflected on how 'Wish You Were Here...?' became part of British family life during the 1980s and 1990s, especially at a time when foreign holidays still felt out of reach for many viewers.

Another fan commented: 'As a kid I loved watching Wish You Were Here - RIP.'

On X, fans also paid their tributes: 'RIP Judith Chalmers. 90 years young. Really wish you were still here! A Damehood was surely just around the corner. Sweet dreams Judith.'

RIP Judith Chalmers. 90 years young. Really wish you were still here! A Damehood was surely just around the corner. Sweet dreams Judith. pic.twitter.com/ELT4JHPgAn — Doris from Watford (@doris_from) May 22, 2026

Even years after leaving screens, Chalmers remained closely associated with travel television and British pop culture.

Her distinctive tan and glamorous holiday reports became so iconic that her name itself turned into a long-running cultural reference in the UK.

A television era comes to an end

Chalmers' death marks the end of an era for British television presenters who became trusted household names through decades of traditional broadcasting.

Chalmers spent nearly 30 years fronting the same programme, becoming one of ITV's most enduring personalities.

Her influence on travel broadcasting continued long after 'Wish You Were Here...?' ended, helping shape the style of lifestyle and travel programming that followed.