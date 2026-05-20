George RR Martin has offered another bleak update for readers still waiting for The Winds of Winter. The author has once again made clear that if he dies before finishing A Song of Ice and Fire, no other writer will be brought in to complete the series.

For fans, the remark lands hard because the wait has already stretched for years. It has been seven years since Game of Thrones ended on HBO and 15 years since Martin began work on The Winds of Winter, yet the long-promised book remains unfinished and without a release date.

1,100 Pages And Still Not Done

The most concrete update came in January, when Martin said he had written about 1,100 pages of the novel. That is already roughly the length of A Dance with Dragons, the fifth book in the series, which was published in 2011.

On paper, that sounds encouraging. In practice, it has done little to calm readers who have spent more than a decade waiting for progress that feels tangible. Martin has made clear that the book is still being rewritten, which means the page count alone does not tell the whole story.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old author said he was 'rewriting' and 'struggling,' and suggested that life after Game of Thrones became more complicated than he expected. The success of the television series pulled him deeper into Hollywood, where he has been involved in spin-offs and other Westeros-related projects.

Read more The Winds of Winter Delayed: Is George R.R. Martin Still Writing TWOW In 2026? The Winds of Winter Delayed: Is George R.R. Martin Still Writing TWOW In 2026?

He added that if he could get 'some of these other things' off his back, he believed he could finish The Winds of Winter 'pretty soon.' He also said it had been made clear to him that the novel remains the priority.

That may sound reassuring, but Martin has never said how much of the 1,100 pages is final and how much still needs to be refined. He has not given a chapter-by-chapter breakdown or a percentage estimate, leaving readers to guess how far away the finish line really is.

In April, rumours of an imminent 2026 publication date briefly swept through fan circles. Bantam Books, Martin's US publisher, quickly shut that down. There is still no official release date, no cover image, no pre-order link and no confirmation that the manuscript has been completed.

A Different Ending From HBO

Martin has also been managing expectations about how the story will end. He has confirmed that his version of the conclusion will differ from the ending seen in the HBO adaptation, a promise that continues to matter to readers unhappy with how the television series wrapped up.

That distinction is important because Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon, but its final season left many fans wanting more. Martin's insistence that the books will not simply mirror the show gives readers hope that his ending may feel more complete, more layered and more faithful to the world he built.

7 years ago today GOT ended.



And we had to witness this atrocity play out:



What were your thoughts on the final episode? pic.twitter.com/2cCJp9CBjW — Ned Stark (@FantasyWorldW1) May 19, 2026

At the same time, he has been painfully clear about what happens if he never finishes the saga. Unlike Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time, which was completed after his death by Brandon Sanderson, Martin has said that no one else will be invited to finish his work.

That leaves the future of Westeros tied entirely to Martin himself. If he does not write A Dream of Spring, the final two books in the series will remain unwritten in canonical form, with the official version of the ending known only to him and perhaps a handful of notes.

For many readers, that is a difficult message to absorb. Martin is in his late seventies, still balancing television projects and other commitments, and he has openly admitted that the novel is hard to wrestle into shape. Every update, however small, is now measured against the same uneasy question: can he finish it in time?

For now, the facts remain limited but clear. The Winds of Winter is around 1,100 draft pages long, Martin says the ending will not follow the HBO version, and there is still no confirmed publication date.

Everything else, including rumoured release windows and ghost-writer speculation, remains unconfirmed. Until Martin delivers the manuscript himself, fans will continue to wait, and each fresh update will carry the same mixture of hope and disappointment.