Izabel Goulart has become the unlikely focus of a plastic surgery storm after stepping onto the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in France on Monday, where the 41-year-old Victoria's Secret alum unveiled a new look that many online viewers branded 'unrecognisable.'

Izabel Goulart is not just another face on a step-and-repeat. The Brazilian model has been a fixture in high fashion for nearly two decades, breaking through at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005 and later becoming an official Angel from 2005 to 2008.

She continued working with the lingerie giant until 2016 while fronting campaigns for Chanel, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Loewe and Roberto Cavalli, and landing multiple appearances in Vogue. Her image has long traded on a mix of athletic discipline and natural glamour, which is partly why the reaction to her Cannes appearance was so sharp.

Supermodel Izabel Goulart deemed 'unrecognisable' by shocked fans after debuting bizarre new look https://t.co/sVXAC92ZLk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 20, 2026

Izabel Goulart's Cannes Photos Ignite Speculation

On Monday's red carpet, Izabel Goulart wore a shimmering bustier gown, her hair scraped back into an ultra-tight ponytail and her make-up dialled up to festival intensity. It was the hair, more than the dress, that set social media off. Users quickly began poring over high-resolution images and videos, suggesting that her brows looked higher, her eyes tighter, and her overall expression markedly different from the model they thought they knew.

'Where is Izabel?!?' one commenter wrote under Goulart's own post from the event, as others piled in to insist her face had changed. One social media user suggested that the new look left her appearing 'shocked and surprised at everything,' and floated the idea that she might have undergone a brow lift.

Eu to passada em como a Izabel Goulart virou outra pessoa pic.twitter.com/v7qKQ1hEAV — Vai Desmaiar (@vaidesmaiar) May 19, 2026

Not everyone agreed that surgery, or even injectables, were necessarily involved. Some followers argued that the combination of a severe ponytail, unforgiving flash photography and heavy Cannes make-up was enough to reshape anyone's features on camera. Others urged caution, pointing out that celebrity images are routinely edited and filtered before fans ever see them.

Even so, the debate did not die down. A different fan referenced a recent make-up-free reel and insisted that, stripped of glam, something still looked 'noticeably' altered. 'I just saw a new reel of her without makeup and her face looks different,' the commenter wrote. 'Something in her eyes, really. She's still beautiful, but she lost her natural features.'

Goulart's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment cited by The Daily Beast. With no confirmation from the model or her representatives about any cosmetic procedures, the current wave of plastic surgery claims remains speculative.

Izabel Goulart, Aesthetics And A Carefully Built Image

If scrutiny of Izabel Goulart feels unusually intense, it may be because she has long been upfront about caring deeply about skincare, treatments and prevention, without ever publicly confirming going under the knife or revealing any major facial procedures.

She is a global ambassador for Merz Aesthetics, a company known for injectable treatments and collagen-stimulating dermal fillers. In promotional material for the brand, she presents herself as someone who has spent roughly 15 years refining her routine and, in her words, embracing technology when creams alone are not enough.

Cirurgião plástico alerta sobre alterações visuais de Izabel Goulart | VEJA Gente https://t.co/F5NbatqOfB — VEJA (@VEJA) May 20, 2026

'It doesn't matter how amazing the superficial cream you have,' she said in one company campaign. 'Your skin, with time, needs extra treatments, needs more deeper treatments, and those you need technology.'

Goulart has said she undergoes treatments either 'once a year or once every six months' to activate collagen deeper in the skin. She has not publicly listed the precise procedures involved, but she has been clear about her philosophy. 'Medical aesthetics is about feeling good inside and out and doing all the things that empower yourself,' she said.

That framing fits neatly with the rest of her public persona. On Instagram, Goulart regularly posts high-intensity workouts under the hashtag '#BodyByIza,' showcasing jump rope drills, tennis sessions, snowboarding and yoga, often alongside her fiancé, German footballer Kevin Trapp. The implication is that every ab and bicep is earned.

She has previously told Elle that she treats training like a professional sport rather than a sideline. 'I ask my trainers to train me like I will become a professional in that sport,' she said, describing a regime that mirrors an athlete's more than a typical model's.

Her diet, too, is portrayed as stripped back and disciplined, 'I try to keep the foods I put in my body as basic as possible, protein, carbs, and vegetables,' she explained. 'When I go out, I just try to make the healthiest choices on the menu.'

That contrast between the 'natural but optimised' image she has carefully curated and the supposedly 'unrecognisable' Cannes appearance is what jarred so many followers. To some, the speculation about Izabel Goulart's face says more about the expectations placed on ageing models than it does about any single red carpet look.

For now, in the absence of confirmation, the only certain thing is that a few minutes on the Croisette have reignited a familiar argument about where self-care ends and cosmetic intervention begins.