The high-profile battle surrounding the tragic death of Nicola Peltz Beckham's beloved Chihuahua, Nala, has come to an abrupt conclusion.

After two years of intense litigation, the actress has officially discontinued her lawsuit against HoundSpa LLC, its owner Deborah Gittleman, and groomer Jony Ceballos. The decision marks the end of a case that captivated both the entertainment industry and animal advocates, shifting the focus back to the deeply personal loss that sparked the conflict.

The Nicola Peltz lawsuit, first filed in July 2024, alleged that Nala had been a perfectly healthy pet until a mobile grooming session on 15 June 2024 resulted in her sudden, distressing decline. According to court filings, the dog collapsed within hours of the appointment, displaying symptoms that veterinarians later described as severe respiratory and neurological distress.

A Lawsuit That Began With A Devastating Loss

The case, widely referred to as the HoundSpa dog grooming lawsuit, was filed by Nicola against HoundSpa LLC, its owner Deborah Gittleman, and groomer Jony Ceballos.

According to court filings, Nala was 'happy and healthy' before what was supposed to be a routine grooming appointment. But shortly after returning home, the dog allegedly collapsed in distress. Despite being rushed to veterinary care, Nala died within hours. That moment became the emotional core of the case and fueled the wider Nicola Peltz chihuahua Nala death details that circulated across media and social platforms.

In the lawsuit, her legal team, led by attorney Marty Singer, described the conduct as 'severe and outrageous', reflecting how serious the allegations were from the beginning.

The Detail That Changed Everything, Another Dog Enters The Story

As the case developed, it didn't stop with Nala. The court documents expanded the narrative, suggesting that the same groomer had also worked on another dog, Frankie, in 2022. According to the claims, Frankie reportedly returned from grooming in visible distress, stumbling and appearing unwell.

This is where the story shifted from a single incident into something far more controversial, fueling headlines suggesting the same individual may have been linked to two separate pet tragedies.

It also introduced a wider emotional layer. The lawsuit mentioned another dog, Angel, who was described as showing signs of trauma after grooming experiences, including fear responses when left alone.

These allegations helped shape what would later become widely discussed as the Nicola Peltz dog-grooming controversy, drawing intense attention online and in entertainment media.

Nicola Peltz Beckham ends bitter legal war over agonizing death of beloved dog who was like her 'child': 'She watched it die... its lungs filled with water' https://t.co/7EzDBCNnUB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 21, 2026

Inside The Legal Battle Led By Marty Singer

The case was handled by high-profile attorney Marty Singer, a name well known in Hollywood legal circles. His involvement immediately elevated public interest, turning what could have been a private dispute into a widely followed case involving Marty Singer, Nicola Peltz's lawyer.

The filings were emotionally charged, with claims describing Nala as being in severe physical distress, including statements about fluid in the lungs and intense respiratory struggle after the grooming appointment.

It was the kind of detail that made the case difficult to read, and even harder to ignore.

At the same time, the groomer, Jony Ceballos, denied wrongdoing, and his legal team argued that Nicola Peltz Beckham bore comparative responsibility. These opposing narratives set the stage for what seemed likely to become a lengthy court battle.

Nicola Peltz 'ends legal action' against dog groomers after death of pethttps://t.co/OeUNABxMOK pic.twitter.com/kONQF99VUK — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 22, 2026

Then Came The Sudden Ending No One Fully Expected

Despite the seriousness of the allegations and the extensive documentation exchanged, the case was ultimately discontinued.

Court filings confirmed that all parties agreed to permanently drop the lawsuit without costs, expenses, or legal fees awarded to either side.

That development instantly shifted attention toward the question everyone was asking: Why now?

According to statements from the defendants' representatives, both sides had reviewed extensive evidence and concluded that Nala's death was not intentional. It was a notable turn in tone compared to the original allegations that had driven the case forward.

This is what led to widespread reporting with headlines such as 'Nicola Peltz drops lawsuit against groomers,' as the legal fight officially ended without a trial.

A Controversy That Still Leaves Questions Behind

Even though the lawsuit is closed, the public conversation hasn't really disappeared.

The combination of emotional testimony, allegations involving multiple dogs, and the sudden withdrawal of the case has kept the story alive in search trends and entertainment coverage.

It also sits within a broader pattern of celebrity dog-grooming lawsuits, in which private pet incidents become public legal disputes, often raising broader questions about professional standards, trust, and accountability in animal care services.

For Nicola Peltz Beckham, the legal chapter is finished, but the memory of her pet persists. While the court has moved on, the questions raised about how we protect our most vulnerable companions will likely continue to resonate within the wider community of pet lovers.