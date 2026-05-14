Lizzo has pointed to social media algorithms as a major reason why audiences appear less aware of her upcoming music, arguing that online platforms have become increasingly difficult for artists trying to promote new releases.

Her remarks came as the About D*** Time singer prepares for the launch of her upcoming album B****, while critics online pushed back and suggested that the issue may go beyond digital visibility, per Billboard.

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Lizzo Claims Algorithms are Limiting Music Promotion and Fan Reach

In a TikTok video, the Grammy winning artist shared her thoughts on algorithm-driven feeds making music promotion more unpredictable.

'Five years ago, we used to get things chronologically. Music marketing relies heavily on social media,' she said, emphasising that users were shown posts in the sequence they were published.

'But now, ever since the algorithm has been showing us things out of order, there's actually no way to successfully promote an album where everyone knows your album is coming,' she continued, stressing that algorithm-driven distribution has disrupted the traditional flow of music promotion, making it more challenging for artists to reliably reach their full audience at the right time.

Lizzo reflected on how in the past, major stars could release music with public awareness, but the current system has become more challenging. According to her, even on her private page with over 280,000 active followers supporting her, many do not see her posts due to algorithmic filtering.

She ended her statement with, 'I'm saying this to bring awareness. Something has got to give about this.'

Lizzo's Comments Spark Online Debate on Algorithms

Lizzo's comments quickly sparked debate across social media platforms, with some users agreeing that algorithms have changed the way people discover music, while others argued that audience demand may be a bigger factor.

Some online critics suggested that declining engagement has less to do with technology and more to do with changing public tastes. Several commenters argued that listeners simply are not connecting with her current output in the same way they once did. Others were more blunt in dismissing her explanation, saying that weak music rather than digital systems was responsible.

Lizzo says the algorithm is negatively impacting music marketing:



“Ever since the algorithm has been showing us things out of order, baby, there’s no way to successfully promote your album where everyone knows your album is coming […] I have a private page with over 280K people… pic.twitter.com/JislVVYalm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 13, 2026

A user on X said, 'The algorithm imposes absolutely nothing. If she makes shitty music, it's her fault not that of the algorithm,' while another shared that fans are just not into her music anymore. 'Who's going to tell Lizzo there's just no demand for her music anymore, I don't understand why it's so hard to grasp,' as shared by Hungama Express.

Lizzo's Rise to Fame; New Album

Lizzo rose to mainstream prominence through a blend of pop, hip-hop, and soul influences, building a reputation for confident, self-affirming music and energetic performances. Her breakthrough came with the album Cuz I Love You, which featured the hit single 'Truth Hurts.' This established her as a major global pop act.

Her new album, B****, is set to be released on 5 June, with the single Don't Make Me Love U. Her TikTok video, which she captioned, 'Don't get me started on how the algorithm is racist & fat phobic,' highlighted her frustration with how social media systems influence visibility and reach online.

Her comments implied concern that these visibility issues could make it harder for her upcoming album to achieve the level of awareness and success typically expected of a major release.