Ben Affleck is in a 'happy' relationship with Ana de Armas, and their love life has the support of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as well.

Ana de Armas, who had to go into self-quarantine with Ben Affleck at the beginning of their relationship due to the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, is "very happy with Ben," reports Us Weekly quoting a source.

"Ana is very happy with Ben. She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together," a source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, another source earlier revealed to the outlet that the relationship has the support of Jennifer Garner, with whom Ben shares three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight. The "Peppermint" actress who is in a relationship with businessman John Miller, "has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense."

"She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship," the source stated earlier, when Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck and Armas, who play husband and wife on psychological thriller "Deep Water," are officially dating.

It came after the on-screen couple were photographed on romantic getaways to Cuba and Costa Rica, and were even spotted "making out" at the airport in Costa Rica. After returning from their holiday, the couple has been practising social-distancing together, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Armas was all praise for the "Justice League" actor in an interview she gave before going into self-isolation. In a conversation with Vogue Spain, the "Knives Out" actress praised the father-of-three for his work ethics and called his talent infinite.

"The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role. His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy," the 31-year-old said.

"Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite," Armas gushed about her new partner.

The love birds were recently spotted getting some fresh air amid the quarantine. The couple seemed cozy and hugged each other as they took a stroll with Armas's dog around Pacific Palisades on Saturday, reports The Sun.